MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 2nd wave | Madhya Pradesh will gradually ‘unlock’ from June 1: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state's COVID-19 positivity rate had fallen to 4.82 percent.

Moneycontrol News
May 22, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan


Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 22 said the state will gradually start unlocking and easing restrictions from June 1.

Addressing public representatives via video conference, the chief minister said the state government will review its strategy regarding easing of restrictions.

"I am happy to inform that the state's positivity rate has fallen to 4.82 percent. Now we need to completely free Madhya Pradesh from the coronavirus infection by May 31," Chouhan said.

"We need to recognise COVID-19 and start treatment in time. It is fatal only when there is a delay in detection and treatment, so we don't have to be late so that no more deaths occur from it, Chouhan added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The Madhya Pradesh government had on May 21 extended the ongoing curfew in state capital Bhopal amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The "corona curfew" will remain in pace till May 31.

As of May 22, Madhya Pradesh had reported around 7.57 lakh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in early 2020. While 6.82 lakh of these patients had recovered, over 67,000 cases remained ‘active’. The state had recorded a death toll of more than 7,300 due to the infectious disease.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Madhya Pradesh #Shivraj Singh Chouhan
first published: May 22, 2021 12:58 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.