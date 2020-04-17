App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update| Central government servants donate a day's salary to PM CARES fund

The move comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to make contributions towards the fund in order to support ongoing relief efforts amid the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Centra Government servants have voluntarily decided to donate a day's salary towards the PM CARES Fund, sources familiar with the matter said.

The move comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to make contributions towards the fund in order to support ongoing relief efforts amid the pandemic.

Appeals to this effect were made by all staff associations, they said.

Close

The amount contributed by the various departments via salary and CSR is in excess of Rs 3,900 crore. Additionally, individual officers have also made separate contributions.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #PM CARES

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.