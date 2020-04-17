Coronavirus update| Central government servants donate a day's salary to PM CARES fund

Centra Government servants have voluntarily decided to donate a day's salary towards the PM CARES Fund, sources familiar with the matter said.

The move comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to make contributions towards the fund in order to support ongoing relief efforts amid the pandemic.

Appeals to this effect were made by all staff associations, they said.

The amount contributed by the various departments via salary and CSR is in excess of Rs 3,900 crore. Additionally, individual officers have also made separate contributions.