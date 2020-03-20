Coronavirus pandemic | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work, writes to PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Census and updation of the National Population Register across the country would pose a great risk for field functionaries and people.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 20 sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Census and updation of the National Population Register across the country would pose a great risk for field functionaries and people.The chief minister said the Union Home Ministry had issued a notification for conduct of Census 2021 and updating the NPR throughout the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 20, 2020 02:05 pm