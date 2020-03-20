App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work, writes to PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Census and updation of the National Population Register across the country would pose a great risk for field functionaries and people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 20 sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister said the Union Home Ministry had issued a notification for conduct of Census 2021 and updating the NPR throughout the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha

