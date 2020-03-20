App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in self-quarantine along with son

Vasundhara Raje, her son who is a BJP MP and his in-laws had attended a dinner in Lucknow recently where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on March 20 said that she and her son Dushyant Singh have self-quarantined themselves after a guest they had met in Lucknow was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Raje, her son who is a BJP MP and his in-laws had attended a dinner in Lucknow recently where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

"As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan #Vasundhara Raje

