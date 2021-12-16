Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 87,245

MARKET NEWS

December 16, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Over 16.42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Govt

    Over 16.42 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. More than 141.80 crore vaccine doses have been provided to them so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, it said.

    The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and Union Territories to be administered, the ministry said.

  • December 16, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Japan adds Moderna shot to COVID vaccine booster arsenal, joining Pfizer

    Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for its booster shot programme that began this month. The move followed a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday that Moderna’s mRNA shot, used mostly at workplace inoculation sites to date, could be used as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older.

    That’s the same standard that was applied to the shot developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which has been given out about 71,000 times as a booster so far, or just 0.1% of the population After a relatively late start, Japan has fully inoculated almost 80% of its population, the highest among Group of Seven economies. The country has about 31 million doses left between the Pfizer and Moderna shots, with deals in place to get 170 million more in 2022.

    New coronavirus infections in Japan have slowed dramatically since a fifth wave that peaked in August. Experts say the fact that Japan started its vaccine push later may be helping keep COVID-19 cases low, as immunity from the shots for most people has not yet waned. Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said last week that boosters should be given as soon as possible, instead of holding firm to an eight-month lag from the first two shots.

  • December 16, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 87,245

    India added 7,974 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,18,602, while the active cases declined to 87,245, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,76,478 with 343 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 49 days now. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

    A decline of 317 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

  • December 16, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Windies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

    West Indies' cricket board (CWI) is meeting with its Pakistan counterpart on Thursday to discuss whether to call off the rest of the ongoing tour after five more members of the touring party, including three players, tested positive for COVID-19. CWI said in a statement just hours before the third Twenty20 International is scheduled to begin in Karachi that the boards were meeting to "determine whether the tour can continue".

    West Indies are also scheduled to play three one-day international matches in Pakistan. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests. "All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad ..." the CWI statement read. "They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results."

  • December 16, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant

    Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country's health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday. The variant was detected on Wednesday evening in an employee at the Wisma Atlet hospital in Jakarta, who had no history of overseas travel.

    The health minister said so far there was no community transmission, but there were five more suspected Omicron cases, including two Indonesians who had recently returned from the United States and three Chinese nationals currently in quarantine in Manado, North Sulawesi. The government is waiting for genomic sequencing to determine those cases.

    The Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month, has now been reported by more than 70 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), including in neighbouring Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the WHO said.

  • December 16, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Pat Cummins out of 2nd Ashes test due to COVID-19 exposure

    Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play in the second Ashes test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who returned a positive Covid-19 test. Less than three hours before the toss for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that Cummins was dining in a restaurant Wednesday night and had not breached any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a COVID-19 test, which was negative.

    Cricket Australia said South Australia (state) Health confirmed that Cummins was a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days. It said Cummins should be available for the third test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Dec. 26. “Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia," the statement said.

  • December 16, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Thane district logs 119 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

    Thane has added 119 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,70,794, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

    One more person also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,596, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,863, while the death toll has reached 3,304, another official said.

  • December 16, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    West Bengal Govt extends existing COVID restrictions up to January 15 ##Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | West Bengal Govt extends existing COVID restrictions up to January 15

    Restrictions related to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am shall be relaxed for Christmas and New Year celebration during Dec 24 to January 1, the order reads

  • December 16, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | COVID-19: Haryana reports one Covid death, 31 fresh cases 

    Haryana reported 31 COVID-19 cases, 18 of them from Gurugram, and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,72,086 and its death toll to 10,060. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the fresh death was also reported from Gurugram.On Tuesday, Haryana had reported three Covid deaths, two from Gurugram and one from Karnal. On Monday, the state reported two fatalities, from Hisar and Panchkula districts. Among the new infections, seven were reported from Faridabad and three from Panchkula.

  • December 16, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | No need for Omicron-specific boosters currently: Anthony Fauci

    Booster doses of currently available COVID-19 vaccines work against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and there appears to be no need for variant-specific boosters, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said. "Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing.

    He said the neutralizing activity of two doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is "substantially low" against Omicron, citing data from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of which he is director. "However, if you look at two weeks post the third dose, note the substantial degree of elevation of the neutralizing title; well within the range of neutralizing Omicron," he said of the study's findings, on which Moderna collaborated with the NIAID.

    BioNTech and Pfizer said last week that a three-shot course of their vaccine was able to neutralize Omicron in a laboratory test, but two doses resulted in significantly lower neutralizing antibodies.

  • December 16, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | More positive tests, fewer fans have North American leagues on red alert

    An explosion of positive COVID-19 tests left three major North American sports leagues scrambling to control outbreaks on Wednesday, as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger and fans faced the prospect of again being barred from arenas.

    Despite soaring positive tests the National Football League has not cancelled any games but with close to 100 players going on the COVID protocol list this week some of the sport's biggest names looked poised to miss action, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

    Of the NFL's 32 teams as of Wednesday 22 had at least one player in COVID protocol. While touring Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden came upon a woman in Green Bay Packers gear and after consoling her, turned the subject to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has resisted getting vaccinated and missed a game this season after contracting the virus.

     "God love you and tell that quarterback to get some vaccine,” Biden said. The National Hockey League, already dealing with a backlog of postponed games, was bracing for more headaches as the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames confirmed players and staff have been forced into COVID-19 protocols.

    Along with postponements some Canadian teams will be playing future games to half-filled arenas after the Canadian and Ontario provincial governments announced new restrictions on Wednesday to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • December 16, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly 

    The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a "staggering" rise in cases over the next few days. A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported, about 10,000 more than the previous high reported in January.More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the United Kingdom, which has a total population of around 67 million.

    With a new highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a "tidal wave" of infections. However, he suffered a blow to his authority on Tuesday when more than 100 of his lawmakers voted against measure to curb the increasing spread of the disease. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, earlier called the Omicron variant "probably the most significant threat" since the start of the pandemic. 

