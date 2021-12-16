Maharashtra reports 877 new COVID-19 infections, 19 deaths; no fresh case of Omicron variant detected

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on November 23 (Representative image)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 877 new coronavirus positive cases, and 19 fatalities, which took its infection tally to 66,46,938 and death toll to 1,41,317, the state health department said. No new case of Omicron variant was reported in the state, it said in a health bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 925 COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities. A total of 632 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,95,249. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

"There was no new patient of Omicron variant reported in the state today," the health bulletin said. Maharashtra had recorded four cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which had classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern', recently said that it is spreading at a rate not seen with any previous strain. A total of 1,24,350 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of overall tests conducted in the state to 6,73,06,860.

Currently, 77,371 people are in home quarantine and 839 others in institutional quarantine, it said. Mumbai reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, the bulletin said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 420 cases and five fatalities. Pune division reported 268 new cases, Nashik (128), Aurangabad (17), Latur (17), Kolhapur (13), Nagpur (10) and the Akola division (four).

Pune division recorded 10 deaths, Mumbai (five), Nashik (three), Kolhapur (one). Nagpur, Akola, Aurangabad and Latur divisions did not report any fatality. Each administrative division consists of a set of districts.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,46,938, new cases 877, death toll 1,41,317, recoveries 64,95,249, active cases 6,693, total tests 6,73,06,860.