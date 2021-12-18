MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 18, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 8 cases of new COVID-19 variant so far

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Telangana has reported two more Omicron cases, which took the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to eight

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The total cases of Omicron have reached 22 in Delhi with 12 more people tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19. Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said. In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant, the Delhi health department has recently issued an order directing hospitals to augment human resources,
including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation and security staff, on contract or through the existing outsourcing agencies against the vacant posts and extra 25 percent of the sanctioned strength till March 31. In Mumbai, a 29-year-old man who had returned from New York has tested positive for Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. Telangana has reported two more Omicron cases, which took the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to eight, according to a health official.
  • December 18, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Active coronavirus cases in country decline to 84,565

    India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,33,194, while the active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union health ministry data updated on December 18. The death toll climbed to 4,77,158 with 289 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 51 days now.

    Read the full article here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 18, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates |  Elderly couple back from Zambia found infected with Omicron in Gujarat

    Days after their return from Zambia in Africa, an elderly couple from Vadodara city of Gujarat has been found infected with the newly discovered Omicron strain of coronavirus, officials have said. With the addition of these two fresh cases, Gujarat's Omicron tally has reached 7, of which three patients have been discharged from hospital. Notably, Omicron has been found in the couple despite the fact that Zambia is a "non-high risk" country, said Medical Officer of Health, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Dr Devesh Patel.The coupe, a 75-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife who resides in the Fatehpura area, had arrived in Vadodara from the east African country on December 7, he said. (PTI)

  • December 18, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | US-returned man tests positive for Omicron in Mumbai

    A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said in a release. Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it has added. He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC has said. (PTI)

  • December 18, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Delhi logs 12 new cases of Omicron

    Twelve more people tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in Delhi on December 17, taking their number to 22, and officials said most of them are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic". Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

    Read the full article here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 18, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant of COVID-19.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 27.36 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.