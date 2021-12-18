Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 8 cases of new COVID-19 variant so far

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Active coronavirus cases in country decline to 84,565
India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,33,194, while the active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union health ministry data updated on December 18. The death toll climbed to 4,77,158 with 289 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 51 days now.