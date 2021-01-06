MARKET NEWS

January 06, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 9,841, tally at 5.56 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.49 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 288th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,03,56,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,49,850 deaths. A total of 99,75,958 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,31,036 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.2
3 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Globally, more than 8.63 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 18.66 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
    Coronavirus Live Updates: 'UK' coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories, says WHO

    The 'UK' coronavirus variant had been detected in 41 countries/territories, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

    "As of 5 January 2021, the VOC-202012/01 variant initially detected in the United Kingdom has been detected in a small number of cases in 40 other countries/territories/areas in five of the six WHO regions, and the 501Y.V2 variant initially detected in South African in six other countries/territories/areas," the WHO said.

    On December 14, 2020, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain had been detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 per cent more transmissible.

    After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 442 new COVID-19 cases

    Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities yesterday, while the city's positivity rate came down to 0.55 percent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,609, they said. The 442 new cases came out the 79,777 tests conducted the previous day, including 41,633 RT-PCR tests and 38,144 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. (PTI)

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 812 fresh cases

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,841 after 24 more people succumbed to the disease yesterday, the state health department said in a bulletin. The tally mounted to 5,56,384 after 812 fresh cases of the infection were reported from various parts of the state, it said. Since Monday, 1,166 recoveries were reported in the state bettering the discharge rate to 96.56 percent. Altogether 5,37,250 people have so far been cured of the disease in West Bengal, the bulletin said. The state now has 9,293 active cases. (PTI)

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 288th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

