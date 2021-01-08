MARKET NEWS

January 08, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 11 more COVID-19 patients die in UP; 815 fresh cases detected

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.49 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 290th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,03,95,278 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,336 deaths. A total of 1,00,16,859 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,28,083 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.19 percent of th
e total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.36 percent. Globally, more than 8.79 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 18.95 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 08, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | In this tweet, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shares the detail of India's COVID-19 recovery rate, which is one of the highest in the world, says the ministry.

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Brazil LIVE Updates | Brazil passes 2,00,000 COVID-19 deaths, 2nd most in world

    Brazil passed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic yesterday. That is the second highest total in the world. The health ministry said the country had 1,524 deaths in the previous 24 hours, rising to a total of 2,00,498 for the pandemic. The milestone was reached as Brazilians are once again crowding their beaches. Many Brazilians have been straining against quarantine for months, going to bars or small gatherings with friends, but massive blowouts had been few and far between since the pandemic began. (AP)

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | UP records 815 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

    Uttar Pradesh recorded 815 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, which took the state's tally to 5,90,844 while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,452, officials said. The state capital of Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 147, according to a medical bulletin. Of the 11 fatalities, three were reported from Lucknow, two from Allahabad, and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Bijnor and Banda, the bulletin said. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 11,787. Of these, 4,702 are in home isolation and 1,068 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. (PTI)

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 290th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

