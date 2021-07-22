MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 22, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 435 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 41.54 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.12 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,18,480 deaths. A total of 3,03,90,687 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,07,170 active COVID-19 cases in the country,
which comprises 1.3 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.36 percent. Globally, more than 19.13 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 41.04 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 41.54 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 22, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Nagaland reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities 

    Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,943 on Wednesday as 105 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 535, a health bulletin said. Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 45, followed by Kohima (37) and Tuensang (10), it said.The fresh fatalities were recorded in Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung districts. The state now has 1,218 active cases, while 24,434 more people tested positive for the infection, including 41 in the last 24 hours, and 756 patients have migrated to other states.

  • July 22, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | No COVID-19 patient died due to oxygen shortage in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani 

    No coronavirus patient died in Gujarat on account of shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed on Wednesday. The Union government told the Rajya Sabha the day before that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were "specifically reported" by the states and Union Territories during the second wave this year.

    "Not a single coronavirus patient died due to lack of oxygen in Gujarat. Hospitals in the state treated over 8.5 lakh patients during the second wave. Of these, 8.25 lakh patients went home after recovering," the chief minister told reporters in Junagadh when asked about the controversy."We had designated several hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Not a single hospital reported any death due to shortage of oxygen. We had made adequate arrangements for oxygen supply. Opposition parties are misleading people with false allegations," Rupani added.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 22, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | J&J forecasts $2.5 billion in 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales, sets lower production target

    Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday forecast $2.5 billion in 2021 sales for its COVID-19 shot and set a lower production target for the vaccine as lengthy manufacturing problems took a toll. The company now expects to produce 500 million to 600 million doses of its one-shot vaccine this year, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told CNBC on Wednesday, down from its original goal to produce a billion shots this year.

    J&J offered no timeline on Wednesday for when it would resume production at a problematic Baltimore plant, which had been expected to produce vaccines for Europe and the United States.The company expects to record more than half of the projected $2.5 billion in sales in the fourth quarter, Wolk said on a conference call to discuss financial results. It reported $164 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales for the second quarter, bringing total sales to $264 million so far.

  • July 22, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 50 lakh Indians died during 2nd wave due to Centre's wrong decisions: Rahul Gandhi 

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around 50 lakh Indians died during the second wave of COVID-19 infection due to "wrong decisions" of the Union government. India has officially reported around 4.18 lakh Covid deaths in the country so far. Gandhi shared on his Twitter handle a new study by the Centre for Global Development which reported excess mortality estimates from three different data sources from the start of the pandemic through June 2021.

  • July 22, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread to almost all countries and territories, infecting over 19.13 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.