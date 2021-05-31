MARKET NEWS

May 31, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Govt targets to buy 200-250 million vaccine doses by July-end, says report

Coronavirus News Live Updates: "Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced." Uddhav Thackeray said.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.78 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,25,972 deaths. A total of 2,54,54,320 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 21,14,508 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of date, which comprises 7.58 percent of the total caseload, the data
stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 91.25 percent. Globally, more than 16.97 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 35.29 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 21.2 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 31, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccination centers will remain open 24/7 once state stocks up enough COVID-19 vaccines. States have taken responsibility for vaccinating people in age group of 18-44 yrs. The govt will accelerate vaccination process once we receive vaccines. Will keep extending time for vaccination as we receive more vaccines

  • May 31, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Curbs in the state to be relaxed in a staggered manner: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    "Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced." Thackeray said.

  • May 31, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Maharashtra government releases new set of guidelines; announces lockdown extension till June 15 ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra government releases new set of guidelines; announces lockdown extension till June 15

  • May 31, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.97 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

