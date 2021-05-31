Coronavirus News Live Updates: Govt targets to buy 200-250 million vaccine doses by July-end, says report

May 31, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 91.25 percent. Globally, more than 16.97 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 35.29 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 21.2 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.78 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,25,972 deaths. A total of 2,54,54,320 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 21,14,508 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of date, which comprises 7.58 percent of the total caseload, the data