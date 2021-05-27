MARKET NEWS

May 27, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi records 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 130 fatalities; positivity rate 1.93%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Our vaccine wastage is 4.65%, not 37%, as is being said. There is no factual basis in it, it's misleading publicity. Our wastage is less than in other states. For vaccines, we've only 1.37 lakh vaccines left for the 18-44 age group, which will be finished soon, says Jharkhand Health Minister.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll also climbed to 3,11,388 with 4,157 fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed. A
total of 22,17,320 tests, the highest in a day, were conducted on Tuesday taking the cumulative number so far in the country to 33,48,11,496, while the daily positivity declined to 9.42 per cent, the ministry said. This is the second day in a row that positivity rate has remained below 10 per cent, the ministry said. Weekly positivity rate has also declined to 11.45 per cent. The updated data showed that the number of active cases have further come down to 24,95,59, constituting 9.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.66 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,43,50,816, while the case fatality rate was 1.15 per cent, the data showed.
  • May 27, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh reports 2,182 new cases and 72 deaths and 7,479 recoveries; active cases 43,265

  • May 27, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam reports 5,699 new cases, 90 deaths today; active cases 52,884, as per state records. 

  • May 27, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.64 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

