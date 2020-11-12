Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's daily COVID-19 cases cross 8,000 for first time, tally rises above 4.59 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 86 lakh. There are 4,94,657 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 234th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 86,36,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,27,571 deaths. A total of 80,13,784 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,94,657 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.73 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.79 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.82 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Delhi's daily COVID-19 cases touch new high of 8,593
Moderna closes in on release of COVID-19 vaccine data
Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | UK becomes fifth country to exceed 50,000 COVID-19 deaths
The United Kingdom has become the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Figures from the British government showed that 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the highest daily number since May. The figure took the UK's total death toll in the pandemic to 50,365. The UK, which has persisted in having the most virus-related deaths of any European country, joins the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The UK's death toll is widely considered to be higher as the total only includes those who have tested positive for the virus and doesn't include those who died of COVID-related symptoms after 28 days. (AP)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 27 states and union territories have less than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases in the country
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi's daily COVID-19 cases touch new high of 8,593
Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases yesterday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said. The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975, according to the latest health department bulletin. The city's positivity rate stood at 13.4 per cent, it said. Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,830 cases was recorded on Tuesday. The city recorded 85 fatalities on Wednesday which pushed the death toll to 7,228. The only time it recorded a higher number of deaths was on June 16 (93). (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Moderna closes in on release of COVID-19 vaccine data
Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has enough data for a first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which should help determine the vaccine's efficacy. Moderna said the information is being prepared for submission to the trial's independent data safety monitoring board, which will look at the results and make a recommendation. It did not say when it plans to release the efficacy data. The company said in a news release that it has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among trial participants as infection rates have surged around the United States. Due to the spike in cases, the analysis will cover substantially more than 53 infections, which had been the targeted trigger point for the first analysis. (Reuters)
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.