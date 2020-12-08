Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 385 Fresh Fatalities, India's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 1,40,958

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | UK rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches
UK health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. The first shot will come Tuesday at one of a network of hospital hubs around the country where the initial phase of the UK program will be rolled out on what has been dubbed V-Day. Public health officials are asking the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact patients to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program. (AP)