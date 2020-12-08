PlusFinancial Times
December 08, 2020 / 10:38 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 385 Fresh Fatalities, India's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 1,40,958

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 97.03 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,958 deaths. UK health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 260th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 97,03,770 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,958 deaths. A total of 91,78,946 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are around 3,83,866 active cases in the country,
which comprise 3.96 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.59 percent. The country conducted 10.26 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 6.75 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 15.43 lakh have died so far.
  • December 08, 2020 / 10:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | UK rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches

    UK health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. The first shot will come Tuesday at one of a network of hospital hubs around the country where the initial phase of the UK program will be rolled out on what has been dubbed V-Day. Public health officials are asking the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact patients to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program. (AP)

  • December 08, 2020 / 10:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tracker

  • December 08, 2020 / 10:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,88,14,055 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 7 with 10,26,399 samples being tested on Monday.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Japan LIVE Updates | Japan has reported its economy expanded at a 22.9% annual rate in the last quarter, as businesses and personal spending recovered from pandemic-related shocks in the spring and early summer. Economists said the upward revision released today was in line with forecasts and suggests Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, is on the mend from the recession that started in late 2019, even before coronavirus outbreaks hit. (AP)

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 97,03,770, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 91,78,946 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,83,866, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,40,958, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday taking the death toll to 995, while 166 new infections pushed the tally to 2,13,925, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 131 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease and the number of total discharged people went up to 2,09,342. Assam currently has 3,585 active cases, while three patients had migrated out of the state. (PTI)

  • December 08, 2020 / 08:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | 87-year-old Indian-origin man first to get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

    An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle today. Hari Shukla from Tyne and Wear said he feels it is his duty to receive his first of the two-dose vaccine, a moment UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as a huge step forward as today was dubbed V-Day or Vaccine Day in the UK. (PTI)

  • December 08, 2020 / 08:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates | Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,203 as six more people tested positive for the disease, while two fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 117, an official said yesterday. A 27-year-old woman and a man, aged 50, died due to coronavirus infection, Sonam Bhutia, a member of Sikkim Information, Education and Communication (IEC) panel, said. Sikkim has 371 active cases, while 4,622 people have recovered from the disease and 93 migrated to other states. (PTI)

