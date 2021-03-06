Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's single-day case count crosses 10,000-mark

March 06, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.01 percent. Globally, more than 11.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.67 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 346th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,73,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,548 deaths. A total of 1,08,39,894 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,76,319 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.58