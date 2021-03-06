English
March 06, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's single-day case count crosses 10,000-mark

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 346th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,73,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,548 deaths.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 346th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,73,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,548 deaths. A total of 1,08,39,894 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,76,319 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.58
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.01 percent. Globally, more than 11.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.67 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    We marveled at the heroism of healthcare workers and tried to show our gratitude; New Yorkers clapped and cheered and banged pots each night at 7 p.m. to honor those doctors and nurses. We mourned the nonstop trauma they absorbed on the frontlines.
  • March 06, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

    Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday. The data indicates that the vaccine will not need to be modified in order to protect against the variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, said the source, who requested anonymity as the results have not yet been made public.

    The source did not provide the exact efficacy of the vaccine against the variant. They said the full results of the study should be released soon, possibly in March. Early results indicated the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the South African variant, which is similar to P1. South Africa subsequently paused the use of the vaccine in the country. The information comes as a small-sample study suggested the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac may not work effectively against the Brazilian variant.

  • March 06, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | IndiGo passenger claims of being COVID-19 positive just before take-off; airline offloads him

    In a bizarre incident, a male passenger on a Pune-bound IndiGo flight was offloaded at the Delhi airport in the evening on March 4 after he told cabin crew that he was coronavirus positive just as the aircraft was preparing for take-off, according to sources. The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E286 at around 5:30 pm on March 4 as the plane was getting ready for take-off to Pune. The sources said the passenger informed the cabin crew that he has tested positive for coronavirus, following which the aircraft returned to the bay and the person was offloaded.

  • March 06, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | COVID vaccine shipment from India’s Serum Institute won't hurt poor nations, says UK

    Britain's vaccines minister on Friday dismissed suggestions that the country was getting key COVID-19 jabs intended for poorer countries, insisting that 10 million doses coming from India were always intended for distribution in the UK. Nadhim Zahawi, in an interview with The Associated Press, confirmed reports that the Serum Institute of India, one of the world's largest vaccine makers, would be sending doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca to the UK.

    Non-governmental organizations such as Medecins Sans Frontieres have raised concerns that shipments from the Serum Institute would reduc supplies to developing countries. Zahawi insisted this was not the case. “We, of course, sought assurances from AstraZeneca and from Serum that our doses will not impact their commitment to the low-income and middle-income countries of the world,'' he said.

  • March 06, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Rajasthan makes COVID negative report mandatory for people coming from 4 states

    The Rajasthan government on Friday made it mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to furnish a COVID-19 negative report on arrival in the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Rajasthan government to review the coronavirus situation in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired the meeting.

    A COVID-19 negative report from an RT-PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to entering Rajasthan is mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, an official statement said. The decision was taken in view of an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections in the neighbouring states. Speaking at the meeting, Gehlot said it is a matter of serious concern that people are getting negligent in following the COVID-19 protocols.

    He directed the departments of local self government, and information and public relations to again accelerate campaigns for creating awareness about coronavirus, the statement said. All precautions have to be followed, Gehlot said. He also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on at a good pace in the state but there is a need to accelerate it.

  • March 06, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Maharashtra's single-day case count crosses 10,000-mark

    Maharashtra reported 10,216 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases in nearly last five months, which took its overall tally to 21,98,399, a health department official said. This is the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000- mark.

    On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases. On Wednesday (March 3), there were 9,855 new cases, while Thursday's infection count was 8,998. The state's death toll rose to 52,393 with 53 fatalities reported on Friday, the official said.

  • March 06, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | COVID-19 origin report to be published around March 15, says WHO

    The international investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins in China will publish its report in the week of March 15, the World Health Organization’s chief has said. The report was originally due to be published in two stages: an initial summary in February followed by the full text. However, they will both now be released at the same time, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

    “I know that many member states are eager to see the report of the joint WHO-led study on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus -– and of course so am I,” Tedros said in a speech to the UN health agency’s member countries on March 4. “The team is working on its final report as well as an accompanying summary report, which we understand will be issued simultaneously in the week of the 15th of March. “Rest assured that when the reports are ready, we will ask the expert team to share the reports with member states ahead of their release, and to brief you on the findings.”

  • March 06, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 346th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

