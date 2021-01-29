MARKET NEWS

January 29, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 20,000 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Telangana, 45% turnout recorded

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 28 lakh people in India have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 311th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,07,01,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,53,847 deaths. A total of 1,03,73,606 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,73,740 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1
.62 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.94 percent. Globally, more than 10 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 21.88 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 23 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • January 29, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: New York prosecutor says state undercounted nursing home COVID deaths by up to 50%

    New York state’s health department may have undercounted the COVID-19 death toll among state nursing home residents by as much as 50%, according to a report released by the state attorney general’s office on Thursday. The report, issued while the state prosecutor’s office continues to investigate nursing homes’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, indicated that some facilities underreported deaths to the state health department. It also noted that the health department has not counted the deaths of nursing home residents who were transferred to and died in hospitals, contributing to a drastic underrepresentation of the nursing home death toll.

    According to the report, the Department of Health’s numbers for nursing home COVID-19 deaths - 6,423 from March through the beginning of August, based on records from 619 nursing homes - could be as much as 50% lower than the reality. “As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

    The state’s health commissioner rejected the report’s conclusion of an “undercount,” saying that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration has clearly categorized COVID-19 deaths by place of death, and therefore the state has not specified which hospital deaths were actually nursing home residents. The New York State Department of Health is undergoing its own audit of fatality numbers reported by nursing homes to sort out inconsistent reports. “The word ‘undercount’ implies there are more total fatalities than have been reported; this is factually wrong,” New York state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement.

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Over 20,000 private healthcare personnel get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana

    As many as 20,636 healthcare personnel in the private sector were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana yesterday, the government said. The number of personnel planned to be inoculated during the day was 45,973 and the state recorded around 45 percent coverage, an official release said. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated since January 16 stood at 1,51,243 and the overall percentage was 58, it said. (PTI)

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study

    Novavax Inc has said that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89 per cent effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work though not quite as well against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa. The announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants and also the world needs new types of shoots to boost scarce supplies. (AP)

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 311th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

