July 06, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: AAI body to launch nationwide protest today against reduced allowance amid COVID-19

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for 53 consecutive days, it said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 2,97,00,430. The case fatality rate stands at 1.32 percent, the data stated.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 39,796 new Covid infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities, the lowest in around 88 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58 percent of the total infections,
while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 97.11 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that there has been a decline of 3,279 active cases in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said that 15,22,504 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covd in the country to 41,97,77,457. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 percent. It has been less than five percent for 28 consecutive days, it said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.4 percent, according to the health ministry. The cumulative vaccine doses administered has reached 35.28 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23. The 723 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 76 from Kerala and 72 from Tamil Nadu, the ministry said. It said that 4,02,728 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,23,030 from Maharashtra, 35,367 from Karnataka, 33,005 from Tamil Nadu, 24,995 from Delhi, 22,640 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,799 from West Bengal and 16,110 from Punjab. The health ministry said more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • July 06, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka receives 26,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; becomes first South Asian country to receive US-made jab

    Sri Lanka on Monday received the first batch 26,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first South Asian country to get the US-made jab. The consignment was part of the 800,000 COVID-19 jabs to be delivered to the island nation in the next few weeks. Health officials said that the 26,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was the start of the 5 million Pfizer jabs expected by year end. "Great news this morning as #SriLanka becomes the first country in South Asia to purchase a contingent of #Pfizer vaccines. I am proud of the work that is being done by my government to ensure vaccines for all Sri Lankans. Vaccination continues throughout the country," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

  • July 06, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India will continue to share resources, expertise with other countries to fight COVID-19: Foreign Secretary Shringla

    India will continue to share its resources, experience and expertise with other countries to fight COVID-19 as even in the "darkest days" of the pandemic it did not lose sight of the fact that it lives in a global community, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday. He was speaking at the 'CoWIN Global Conclave', where Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered CoWin,

    India's technological platform for its COVID-19 vaccination drive, to other countries. CoWIN can be adapted for health interventions across the world and India stands ready to make it available to its partners, the foreign secretary said. "India has not, even in the darkest days of the pandemic, lost sight of the fact that we live in a global community. Our highest leadership has never lost sight of the fact that responsible global citizens help each other in difficult times," he said. 

  • July 06, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Malls reopen in Shivamogga, Karnataka from today after State govt eased lockdown norms

    We're following precautionary guidelines issued by Govt. No one is permitted to enter mall without mask. We're offering masks to those who don't have it: Manager, City Center Mall in Shivamogga

  • July 06, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 808 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

    Telangana on Monday recorded 808 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,27,498, while the toll rose to 3,698 with seven more fatalities.

  • July 06, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tourist inflow in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh increases as state government eases COVID restrictions

    "I'm avoiding crowded places & wearing face mask but many people are not following these norms so it's quite risky here," says Raj Kumar, a tourist from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. I don't think the second wave of COVID is over yet. The increased tourist inflow has raised the risk here. Govt has to put restrictions but at the same time, it has to give relaxation to the people as well: Bipan Katoch, a travel agent, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

  • July 06, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | More than 41.34 lakhs vaccine doses have been administered on July 5

    More than 41.34 lakhs vaccine doses have been administered on July 5, taking India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage to 35.71 crores (35,71,05,461): Union Health Ministry

  • July 06, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka's Kadri Shree Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru reopens after a gap of nearly 2 months

    "The temple premises & the tanks were cleaned yesterday... Devotees are not being allowed to enter the temples without wearing face mask," a temple official says.

  • July 06, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AAI body to launch nationwide protest on July 6 against reduced allowance amid COVID-19

    Airports Authority of India (AAI) Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions will launch a nationwide protest on 6th July against AAI Management regarding the reduction in allowances of employees in view of COVID-19.

  • July 06, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.33 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

