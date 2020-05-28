App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Students who moved to different state, district can appear for pending board exams there

The minister said these students will not be required to travel back to the previous board exam centre. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce modalities of registrations for such requests, HRD Minister said.

PTI
Representative image
Class 10 and 12 students who have moved to a different state or district when schools were closed during the COVID-19-induced lockdown can appear for pending board exams there only, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Wednesday.

The minister said these students will not be required to travel back to the previous board exam centre. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce modalities of registrations for such requests, he said.

Close

"Class 10 and 12 students who have to appear in pending board exams but have moved to different state or district during the lockdown when schools were closed, will be able to appear for exams at their present place only. They will not be required to travel back. The CBSE will issue a notification in this regard and modalities for registration of such requests," Nishank said.

The exams, which were postponed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19, will now be held from July 1 to 15.

First Published on May 27, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #CBSE #coronavirus #Current Affairs #HRD Ministry #India #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

