Coronavirus lockdown | Bollywood actors, sport personalities loosen purse strings to help India tackle COVID-19

The Indian government on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight against the pandemic. Many celebrities and renowned personalities have come forward to help people overcome this crisis. Here is the list of famous personalities who have donated money to relief funds to combat COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: AP)