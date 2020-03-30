Coronavirus lockdown | Bollywood actors, sport personalities loosen purse strings to help India tackle COVID-19

Here is the list of famous personalities who have donated money to various relief funds to help the country combat COVID-19 outbreak. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 The Indian government on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight against the pandemic. Many celebrities and renowned personalities have come forward to help people overcome this crisis. Here is the list of famous personalities who have donated money to relief funds to combat COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: AP) 2/15 Superstar Rajinikanth donated Rs 50 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India to help workers who are losing their jobs due to the shutdown. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/15 Actor Akshay Kumar contributed Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund. (Image: Reuters) 4/15 Varun Dhawan pledged Rs 30 lakh as donation to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's relief fund. (Image: Reuters) 5/15 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has decided to donate Rs 21 lakh to the PM's relief fund. (Image: Reuters) 6/15 Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee pledged to donate Rs 1 crore of personal funds to the PM's national relief fund and Rs 5 lakh to the chief minister of West Bengal's relief fund. (Image: Twitter @SabyaOfficial) 7/15 Baahubali actor Prabhas donated Rs 3 crore to the PM's relief fund and Rs 50 lakh each to chief minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/15 Mahesh Babu is also contributing Rs 1 crore to the CM's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The actor has given Rs 25 lakh for TFI workers also. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/15 Indian cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM’s disaster relief fund. (Image: PTI) 10/15 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced on Twitter their contributions to PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM's relief fund to fight coronavirus. However, the couple did not reveal the donation amount. (Image: PTI) 11/15 Badminton player PV Sindhu donated Rs 5 lakh each towards the chief ministers' relief fund for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. (Image: Reuters) 12/15 Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore to the PM's relief fund and Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds. (Image: PTI) 13/15 Wrestler Bajrang Punia pledged his six months' earnings to the Haryana relief fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: PTI) 14/15 Mumbai Cricket Association also donated Rs 50 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund. (Image: mumbaicricket.com) 15/15 Comedy king Kapil Sharma contributed Rs 50 lakh to the PM's relief fund and requested everyone to ‘stand together’. (Wikimedia Commons) First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:05 pm