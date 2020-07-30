Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 36,295
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have surged past 15 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 64.5 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 129th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 15,31,669 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34,193 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 64.5 percent. Globally, there have been over 1.69 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.63 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha COVID-19 tally crosses 29,000; death toll rises to 159
Odisha's COVID-19 tally surpassed 29,000 yesterday after 1,068 people tested positive for the virus, while the death toll rose to 159 with five more patients succumbing to the disease, a health department official said. The total number of coronavirus patients in Odisha now stands at 29,175.
The state also registered the highest single-day recovery of 878 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 18,938 -- 64.9 percent of the total caseload. The state now has 10,041 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Maharashtra extends lockdown till August 31, allows malls and restaurants to operate
The Maharashtra government has extended lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases, which crossed the four-lakh mark yesterday.
As part of the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative, malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9.00 am and 7.00 pm from August 5.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Centre issues Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Cinema halls, metro, schools and colleges to remain shut
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1. The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.
As per the guidelines, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5; the Health Ministry will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam records four more COVID-19 deaths, 1,348 new cases
Assam recorded four more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, taking the toll to 92 as 1,348 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 36,295, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the total 36,295 cases, 92 have died, 8,368 are active, 27,832 were discharged after recovery and three migrated out of the state, the minister added. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 15,31,669. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 9,88,029 patients have recovered, 34,193 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 5,09,447. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.69 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.63 lakh.
With over 43.76 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 129th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. Guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’ are expected to be announced soon. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.