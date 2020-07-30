Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 36,295

Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha COVID-19 tally crosses 29,000; death toll rises to 159

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surpassed 29,000 yesterday after 1,068 people tested positive for the virus, while the death toll rose to 159 with five more patients succumbing to the disease, a health department official said. The total number of coronavirus patients in Odisha now stands at 29,175.

The state also registered the highest single-day recovery of 878 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 18,938 -- 64.9 percent of the total caseload. The state now has 10,041 active cases. (Input from PTI)