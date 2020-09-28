Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 3,922 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

India far from achieving herd immunity; ICMR investigating cases of reinfection: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The Indian population is still "far away" from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 and everyone should continue following "COVID-appropriate" protocols, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by ICMR’s second sero-survey. Hence, all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour," Vardhan said. The health minister's statement comes on a day when the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that herd immunity against coronavirus is "not an option". Continue reading..