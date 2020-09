Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 3,922 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus India News LIVE updates: It has been 189 days since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 59,92,532 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 94,503 deaths. The tally is likely to breach the 60 lakh mark today. The total recoveries have also surged to 49,41,627, and at present, there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. While Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases, infections are rising rapidly in other states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 82.46 percent with more recoveries being reported than fresh cases.

Unlock 4.0 is currently underway and Centre is likely to issue Unlock 5.0 guidelines soon. Further restrictions are expected to boost the economy and increase consumer demand. Globally, there have been over 3.27 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.90 lakh people have died so far. Catch all the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak here: