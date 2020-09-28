Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 3,922 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India has so far recorded nearly 60 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 94,503 deaths. The national recovery rate stands at 82.6 percent. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates
Coronavirus India News LIVE updates: It has been 189 days since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 59,92,532 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 94,503 deaths. The tally is likely to breach the 60 lakh mark today. The total recoveries have also surged to 49,41,627, and at present, there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. While Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases, infections are rising rapidly in other states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 82.46 percent with more recoveries being reported than fresh cases.Unlock 4.0 is currently underway and Centre is likely to issue Unlock 5.0 guidelines soon. Further restrictions are expected to boost the economy and increase consumer demand. Globally, there have been over 3.27 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.90 lakh people have died so far. Catch all the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak here:
The Indian population is still "far away" from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 and everyone should continue following "COVID-appropriate" protocols, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
"Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by ICMR’s second sero-survey. Hence, all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour," Vardhan said. The health minister's statement comes on a day when the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that herd immunity against coronavirus is "not an option". Continue reading..
Coronavirus LIVE updates | India's total recoveries crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh. Over 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days: Health Ministry
Coronavirus India News LIVE updates | Sikkim reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, fatality toll touches 33
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,790 as 38 more people tested positive for the disease while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus death to toll 33. Of the 38 new COVID-19 cases, 19 were reported from Gangtok.
Coronavirus in Australia LIVE updates | COVID-19 cases in Australia's hot spot falls to single digits
Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria said its daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell to single digits for the first time in more than three months, as the state began winding back some restrictions.
Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, placed nearly 5 million residents of its capital Melbourne into a hard lockdown in early August but lifted a night curfew on Sunday thanks to a steady fall in new daily case numbers.
The southeastern state reported just five new cases and three deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, after daily cases topped 700 in early August. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | 10 states, UTs account for 76 percent of new recovered cases
India has recorded higher number of recoveries than the new cases for several consecutive days in the recent past. At least 92,043 new recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country and 76 percent of the new recovered cases belong to 10 States/UTs.Maharashtra has topped the list by contributing more than 23,000 recoveries, followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 9,000 cases: Health Ministry
Coronavirus India news LIVE updates | Assam has reported 875 fresh coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 1,69,985: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE updates | Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally breaches 1 lakh mark
With 2,272 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's total count rose to 1,04,733 and toll to 848. A total of 519 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 441 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the recovery count to 72,224. The state now has 31,661 active cases.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports 3,922 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,09,374 as 3,922 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 horus. With 14 fresh fatalities, state's coronavirus death toll increased to 797. As many as 2,309 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,613 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.
Coronavirus West Bengal LIVE updates | West Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 2,47,425
West Bengal reported 60 fresh COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,781. The coronavirus tally jumped to 2,47,425 with 3,185 fresh cases. With 2,946 recoveries, the discharge rate has risen to 87.67 percent. So far, 2,16,921 people have been cured of COVID-19 in West Bengal.
Coronavirus world update | At least 9,92,953 people globally have died from COVID-19 and 32,883,489 have been infected by COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally. The United States is the most-affected country in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.