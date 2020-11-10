Live now
Nov 10, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 4.4 lakh; death toll mounts to 7,060
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 85 lakh. There are 5,09,673 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 232nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 85,53,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,26,611 deaths. A total of 79,17,373 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,09,673 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.96 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.56 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.03 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.55 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Active cases below 6 lakh
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records over 70 deaths, 5,023 fresh cases
In addition to rising cases, Delhi has also recorded more than 70 fatalities due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.4 lakh.
The 5,023 fresh cases came out of the 39,115 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 4,43,552, it said. The national capital's positivity rate stood at 12.84 percent, while the recovery rate was over 89 percent. The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 39,795 on November 9.
Pfizer vaccine update | Five things to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that's 90% effective, including India availability
> The announcement of early positive results from a late-stage clinical trial puts Pfizer-BioNTech ahead of other vaccine makers. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID vaccine candidate is based on genetic material or mRNA that instructs human cells to make SARS-CoV2 antigen, eliciting an immune response.
> Pfizer said the vaccine data indicated an efficacy rate above 90 percent, just 7 days after the second dose. Pfizer didn't disclose how many of the confirmed cases have received the vaccine and how many got the placebo. Continue reading..
Coronavirus vaccine update | Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, shows data
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.
Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updaes | Himachal reports 711 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Himachal Pradesh reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 379, while a record 711 new cases pushed the infection count to 26,198. Two deaths were reported from Kullu and one each from Kangra, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan, according to the Health Department data.
A total of 228 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 20,603. Eighteen people have migrated out of the state, the Health Department said. The state currently has 5,192 active COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India records 45,903 new COVID-19 cases, 490 more deaths
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,53,657 with 45,903 new infections. The death toll from the disease climbed to 1,26,611 with 490 new fatalities being registered, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,17,373, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.48 percent.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
