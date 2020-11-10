Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 4.4 lakh; death toll mounts to 7,060

Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records over 70 deaths, 5,023 fresh cases

In addition to rising cases, Delhi has also recorded more than 70 fatalities due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.4 lakh.

The 5,023 fresh cases came out of the 39,115 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 4,43,552, it said. The national capital's positivity rate stood at 12.84 percent, while the recovery rate was over 89 percent. The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 39,795 on November 9.