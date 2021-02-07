Coronavirus News Live Updates: India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 56 lakh people get jabs; Uttar Pradesh leads with 6.73 lakh beneficiaries
Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on February 5. Of the 5,636,868 beneficiaries vaccinated, 5,266,175 are healthcare workers and 370,693 frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2, said Additional Secretary in the Union health ministry, Manohar Agnani.
He said 54.7 percent of healthcare workers registered on CoWIN application have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Agnani said 220,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated on February 5 and there was no case of serious or severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date. The highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 673,542 followed by Maharashtra at 463,044, Rajasthan at 419,059 and Karnataka at 383,537.