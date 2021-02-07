MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 07, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 319th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 319th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,08,14,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,918 deaths. A total of 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,48,590 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.
37 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.5 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.96 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 53 lakh people have been s0 far given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine
    A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 07, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 56 lakh people get jabs; Uttar Pradesh leads with 6.73 lakh beneficiaries

    Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on February 5. Of the 5,636,868 beneficiaries vaccinated, 5,266,175 are healthcare workers and 370,693 frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2, said Additional Secretary in the Union health ministry, Manohar Agnani.

    He said 54.7 percent of healthcare workers registered on CoWIN application have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Agnani said 220,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated on February 5 and there was no case of serious or severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date. The highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 673,542 followed by Maharashtra at 463,044, Rajasthan at 419,059 and Karnataka at 383,537.

  • February 07, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered, the Government of India (GoI) informed today. It further added that only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India. The government said in a press release that 12 States have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries. In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions.

    As many as 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far. There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day. A total of 84.83 per cent of the daily new cases are from six States and Union Territories, the GoI release said. As on February 7, 2021, till 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the shots under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 07, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana logs less than 200 cases for 15th day in a row

    The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to remain under the 200 mark for the 15th day in a row in Telananga as the total infection count rose to over 2.95 lakh, the government said on Sunday. Two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,610, a health department bulletin said. Of the 150 fresh cases reported till 8 pm on Saturday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the maximum with 25, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 10 and 9 respectively, a health department bulletin said. 

    The total number of cases stood at2,95,581 while recoveries were at2,92,032. The downward trend over the past several weeks was reflected in the fall in active cases to 1,939 compared to 2,092 on February 1. A total of 34,805 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far in the state to over 81 lakh. The samples tested per million population was over 2.17 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.54 per cent and 98.79 per cent, compared to 1.4 per cent and 97.2 per cent respectively at the national level. 

  • February 07, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One new case takes Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 16,830

    One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the state to 16,830, a health department official said on Sunday.
    The fresh case was reported from Lohit district and detected through rapid antigen test, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Two persons were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,767.

    The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.62 per cent. State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 19,142 health workers have so far received the shots of COVID vaccine, including 483 on Saturday. Seven cases of adverse event following immunisation have been reported, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has seven active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the disease. The state has conducted 3,95,795 sample tests for COVID-19, including 595 on Saturday, and the positivity ratio is at 0.04 per cent, the SSO added.

  • February 07, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: COVID-19 test report, medical certificate, other mandatory documents you need to visit

    Pilgrims will now need a pass to visit Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021, which is scheduled to begin on March 11. To avail the passes, people will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test, medical certificate and ID proof, as per a senior official. The passes will be issued by the authorities only after submission of the requisite documents, said Haridwar DM C Ravishankar, adding that pilgrims without a valid pass will be denied entry.

    The Haridwar district administration has also sought 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate personnel to be posted on Kumbh Mela duty, Ravishankar said. The vaccination drive will begin on February 8, he said. As per an SOP issued by the Union Health Ministry, devotees who wish to attend the Kumbh Mela have to bring a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the date of the visit.

    Devotees must also register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory medical certificate from the nearest community Health centre district hospital and medical college in their state. As far as possible, people must maintain a six-feet distance in public places and wear masks, the SOP stated. Mask dispensing kiosks at government-approved rates may be set up at entry points and parking lots. Provision should be kept for distribution of free masks to those who cannot afford them, it said.

    Enforcement agencies have been told to levy penalties on those not wearing masks or face covers or for not following physical distancing norms, the SOP stated. The Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 is scheduled to begin from March 11 and will conclude on April 27.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 07, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages: President Ram Nath Kovind

    The health sector's evolution calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution,President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he noted that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo change at all stages. He also hoped that the world has learnt the right lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages prevention, diagnosis and treatment. No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes," Kovind said. Addressing the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, he said the evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution.

    "Though COVID-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, a section of scientists has warned us to be prepared for similar challenges ahead. The world has, let us hope, learnt the right lessons," he said, adding that the pandemic has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk and it is a lesson in universal brotherhood.

  • February 07, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Three new COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally at 5,000

    The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,000 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Sunday. The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. No one was cured of the disease on Saturday, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,932.

    The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. Altogether, 3,553 health workers have been vaccinated till February 6, the official said. The Union Territory now has six active cases. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,33,597 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.14 per cent, he added.

  • February 07, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 12,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day, 78 new fatalities

    India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll increased to 1,54,996 with 78 daily new fatalities, the lowest recorded after nine months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,22,601, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,48,766 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19. According to ICMR, 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested up to February 6 with 6,95,789 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • February 07, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally 4,382

    Mizoram on Sunday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state''s tally to 4,382, an official said. A 21-year-old woman in Aizawl tested positive for the infection, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts, the official said. The northeastern state currently has 23 active COVID- 19 cases, while 4,350 people have recovered from the disease. Nine people have succumbed to the infection.

    The recovery rate in the state stands at 99.27 per cent, the official said. As many as 2,14,775 samples have been examined in the state, including 466 in the last 24 hours. According to the official, 781 frontline workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, of which 226 were inoculated on Saturday.

  • February 07, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India sends COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan

    A consignment of COVID-19 vaccines has been sent to Afghanistan from Mumbai earlier this morning. This comes a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has so far supplied COVID-19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab. He said on Saturday: there are three categories of countries that are keen to get the vaccine from India- poor, price-sensitive nations and other countries which directly deal with pharmaceutical companies that make the antidote.

    "I think right now we have already supplied to about 15 countries (as per my recollection). I would say there would be another about 25 countries that are at different stages in the pipeline. But what it has done is today it has put India on the map of the world." The minister said some poor countries are being supplied the vaccine on a grant basis while some nations wanted it on par with the price that the Indian Government pays to the vaccine makers. Some countries have direct contracts with the Indian vaccine producing companies and have negotiated commercially.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 07, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nurses, female health care workers most at risk of distress during COVID-19 pandemic: Research

    Nurses and female health care workers are most at risk of experiencing psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new research. The study, carried out by the University of Sheffield in the UK, is the largest global review of factors associated with distress amongst health care workers during an infectious disease outbreak, including COVID-19, SARS, bird flu, swine flu and Ebola.

    Researchers assessed fixed factors such as demographic characteristics, age, sex and occupation as well as social psychological and infection-related factors in more than 143,000 health care workers from around the world. The review of 139 studies included data collected between 2000 and November 2020.

    “Consistent evidence indicated that being female, a nurse, experiencing stigma and having contact or risk of contact with infected patients were the biggest risk factors for psychological distress among health care workers," Dr Fuschia Sirois, Reader in Social and Health Psychology in the university and lead author of the study, said.

  • February 07, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection

    Treatment of a COVID-19 patient who had a suppressed immune system with convalescent plasma coincided with the emergence of different variants of the novel coronavirus, says a new case study. According to the researchers, including Ravindra Gupta from Cambridge University in the UK, the dominant variant that emerged in the patient after the plasma therapy possessed a mutation that is also present in the one first discovered in the UK.

    The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature, suggest the possibility that evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can occur in immunosuppressed individuals when prolonged viral replication takes place. In the study, the scientists assessed a male patient with a compromised immune system in the seventies who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    They said the individual was unsuccessfully treated with antibiotics, steroids, and courses of the antiviral drug remdesivir and convalescent plasma therapy over the course of 101 days. Gupta and his colleagues said they collected samples of the virus on 23 occasions over the course of the treatment. Their analysis revealed that the infecting variant of the virus possessed the mutation that was first reported in China. They assigned this variant to the lineage 20B, which had an alteration of an amino acid building block in the 614 molecular position of its spike protein -- the part of the virus which enables it to attach to human cells.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.