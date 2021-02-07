Coronavirus News Live Updates: India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine

February 07, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: COVID-19 test report, medical certificate, other mandatory documents you need to visit

Pilgrims will now need a pass to visit Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021, which is scheduled to begin on March 11. To avail the passes, people will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test, medical certificate and ID proof, as per a senior official. The passes will be issued by the authorities only after submission of the requisite documents, said Haridwar DM C Ravishankar, adding that pilgrims without a valid pass will be denied entry.

The Haridwar district administration has also sought 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate personnel to be posted on Kumbh Mela duty, Ravishankar said. The vaccination drive will begin on February 8, he said. As per an SOP issued by the Union Health Ministry, devotees who wish to attend the Kumbh Mela have to bring a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the date of the visit.

Devotees must also register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory medical certificate from the nearest community Health centre district hospital and medical college in their state. As far as possible, people must maintain a six-feet distance in public places and wear masks, the SOP stated. Mask dispensing kiosks at government-approved rates may be set up at entry points and parking lots. Provision should be kept for distribution of free masks to those who cannot afford them, it said.

Enforcement agencies have been told to levy penalties on those not wearing masks or face covers or for not following physical distancing norms, the SOP stated. The Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 is scheduled to begin from March 11 and will conclude on April 27.