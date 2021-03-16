Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

File image: Volunteers distribute pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of COVID-19 on a street in Mumbai, India on February 22, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni)

As many as 24,492 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, with total COVID-19 cases crossing 1.14 crore, as per the health ministry’s update for March 16, 2021.

India reported 131 new deaths and 20,191 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the latest release. More than 3.29 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the March 16 update, with 30,39,394 new vaccinations reported in a day, the highest so far.

Of the 30 lakh vaccinations in the last 24 hours, 86 percent or over 26 lakh were administered their first dose while 14 percent received their second jab.

Active cases rose to 2,23,432 with an increase of 4,170 cases on March 16. Maharashtra now has the most active cases in the country at 1,31,812 or 59 percent, followed by Kerala (27,357) and Punjab (11,942).

Maharashtra reported the most (15,051 or 61 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab (1,818), Kerala (1,054), Karnataka (932) and Gujarat (890). These five states account for 81 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (48 or 37 percent) new deaths, followed by Punjab (27), Kerala (11), Chhattisgarh (7) and Karnataka (7). These five states account for 76 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 17 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate now at 96.6 percent. Maharashtra recorded 10,671 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (3,463), Punjab (1,399), Gujarat (594) and Tamil Nadu (553).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,14,09,831 with over 1.10 crore recoveries and 1,58,856 deaths as per March 16 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.1 percent). More than 8 lakh daily tests reported as on March 15 with more than 22.82 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.