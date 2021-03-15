Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

File image: People scramble to board a bus amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

As many as 26,291 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India taking the total COVID-19 cases above 1.13 crore, as per the health ministry’s update on March 15, 2021.

India reported 118 new deaths and 17,455 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 2.99 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the March 15 update, with 1,40,880 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Active cases rose to 2,19,262 with an increase of 8,718 cases on March 15. Maharashtra now reports the most (1,27,480 or 58 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (29,777) and Punjab (11,550).

Maharashtra reported the most (16,620 or 63 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (1,792), Punjab (1,492), Karnataka (934) and Gujarat (810). These five states account for 82 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (50 or 42 percent) new deaths, followed by Punjab (20), Kerala (15), Chhattisgarh (4), Tamil Nadu (4) and West Bengal (4). These six states account for 82 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 17 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate now at 96.7 percent. Maharashtra recorded 8,861 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (3,238), Punjab (838), Karnataka (609) and Gujarat (586).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,13,85,339 with over 1.10 crore recoveries and 1,58,725 deaths as per March 15 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.1 percent). More than 7 lakh daily tests reported as on March 14 with more than 22.74 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.