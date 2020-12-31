Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Representative image: AP

As many as 21,822 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the previous 24 hour-cycle, as per the health ministry’s update on December 31. India’s overall tally stands above 1.02 crore.

India reported 299 deaths (below the 300-mark for the sixth day) and 26,139 recoveries in 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases continued to drop, to 2,57,656 with a fall of 4,616 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most 6,268 (or 29 percent) new cases in the previous 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,537), West Bengal (1,178), Chhattisgarh (1,069) and Uttar Pradesh (1,025). These five states accounted for 60 percent of all the new cases reported in India during the period.

Maharashtra reported the most deaths (90 - or 30 percent), followed by Kerala (28), West Bengal (28), Delhi (21) and Tamil Nadu (17). These five states accounted for 62 percent of all new fatalities reported across the country during the period.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

About 10 states and Union Territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry and Tripura did not report any deaths in 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate now stands at 96 percent. While Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu has recorded the highest (99.7 percent) recovery rate, Sikkim has the lowest (88.8 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,707 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (4,913), Chhattisgarh (1,588), West Bengal (1,557) and Karnataka (1,212).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India not stands at 1,02,66,674 with 98,60,280 recoveries and 1,48,738 deaths as per the December 31 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). More than 11 lakh daily tests were carried out on December 30 with more than 17.2 crore tests having been conducted till date.

With five new patients, India now has a total of 25 cases of the new strain of the novel coronavirus. As many as 20 returnees from the United Kingdom were found to be positive with the new strain of the virus on December 30.

Here's a list COVID-19 vaccines under different stages of development in India as on December 28: