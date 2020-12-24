Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

More than 10 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on December 23 with more than 16.53 crore tests carried out till date.

As many as 24,712 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing India’s total COVID-19 cases to over 1 crore, as per health ministry’s December 24 update. India also registered 312 new deaths and 29,791 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows.

Active cases, however, dropped to 2,83,849 with a fall of 5,391 cases in a day. Twenty states now have fewer than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Kerala reported the most (6,169) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,913), West Bengal (1,628), Chhattisgarh (1,337) and Tamil Nadu (1,066). These five states account for more than half (57 percent) of all new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most (93) deaths, followed by West Bengal (34), Kerala (22), Uttar Pradesh (21) and Delhi (18). These five states account for 60 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About seven states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jharkhand, Ladakh and Puducherry did not report any deaths in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate is now at 95.7 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate, while Himachal Pradesh reports the lowest (89.7 percent). In terms of cases, Maharashtra recorded 7,620 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (4,808), West Bengal (2,153), Delhi (1,585) and Chhattisgarh (1,566).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,01,23,778 with 96,93,173 recoveries and 1,46,756 deaths as per December 24, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.5 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent).

The USA reports 1,007 deaths per million population while India ranks (98) among the lowest in the world with 106 deaths per million. About 13 countries have more than 1,000 deaths per million population.