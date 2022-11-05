Construction of new Parliament building progressing at steady pace: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Image)

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday visited the construction site of the new Parliament building to review the progress of the project and said work is progressing at a steady pace.

The minister also shared on Twitter some pictures of the under-construction building.

The government has been maintaining that the project will be completed by November and the winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building.

"Reviewed ongoing construction at the New Parliament Building today. Work is progressing at a steady pace. Sustainable state-of-the-art building with architectural elements inspired by India's ancient cultural heritage. Modernity meets tradition," Puri tweeted.

During a visit to Kochi on Friday, the Union minister said that more than 4,000 people are working round the clock for the construction of the new Parliament building.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a common central secretariat, revamping the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.