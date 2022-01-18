MARKET NEWS

2022 Assembly Election | Congress names 9 more candidates in third list for Goa polls

The party fielded Michael Lobo from Calangute, Aman Lotikar from Tivim and Meghashyam Raut from Bicholim assembly seat.

PTI
January 18, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST


Representative image

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of nine more party candidates for the Goa assembly elections.

The party fielded Michael Lobo from Calangute, Aman Lotikar from Tivim and Meghashyam Raut from Bicholim assembly seat.

It also fielded Vikas Prabhudeassai from Porvorim and Antony L Fernandes from St Andre and Dharmesh Saglani from Sanquelim.

Janardan Bhandari will contest from Canacona, Prasad Gaonkar from Sanguem and Lavu Mamlekar from Marcaim assembly seat.

The party has so far announced party tickets for 24 candidates for the Goa polls slated on February 14.
PTI
first published: Jan 18, 2022 05:40 pm

