Congress govt in MP on crutches, won't survive for long: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not survive for long as it is functioning on the crutches of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independents, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

He also said that the people of MP have committed a "mistake" by voting Congress to power in the state, which is why they must now ensure that the Modi government continues to remain in power at the Centre.

"The Congress government in the state is standing on the crutches of SP, BSP and independents and it will not survive for long," Chouhan said while addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' at Bairad in the district.

"Though you people have made a mistake in the assembly elections, ensure Modiji's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) victory in the Lok Sabha polls," the national vice president of the saffron party added.

Hitting out at the Congress government in the state, he said the "rule of dacoits" has returned to the state.

The incidents of murder, loot and kidnapping have gone up in the state, while during the BJP's 15 years of governance, the dacoity menace had been wiped out from MP with the same police and administration, he claimed.

"We were able to do it with the help of the same police and administration as our intentions were honest," Chouhan said.

Referring to the number of transfers after the change in government in the state, Chouhan alleged, "The 'transfer industry' has again become active and development work has completely stopped in the state."

He also alleged that the 'Kafan Dafan' (cloth for burial) scheme that the BJP government had launched, under which Rs 5,000 were given to the poor for the purpose, has been stopped by the Kamal Nath-led government.

Chouhan urged people to vote for Modi in the coming Lok Sabha elections for a "strong government".

"The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) rule, but the 'friends of Congress' are unable to digest it. They are continuously disrespecting the Army," he said in an apparent reference to the doubts raised by opposition parties over the IAF air strike in Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Whenever terror attacks took place during the UPA rule, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh just used to say: 'We will see'."