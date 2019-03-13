App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress govt in MP on crutches, won't survive for long: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He also said that the people of MP have committed a 'mistake' by voting Congress to power in the state, which is why they must now ensure that the Modi government continues to remain in power at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not survive for long as it is functioning on the crutches of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independents, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

He also said that the people of MP have committed a "mistake" by voting Congress to power in the state, which is why they must now ensure that the Modi government continues to remain in power at the Centre.

"The Congress government in the state is standing on the crutches of SP, BSP and independents and it will not survive for long," Chouhan said while addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' at Bairad in the district.

"Though you people have made a mistake in the assembly elections, ensure Modiji's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) victory in the Lok Sabha polls," the national vice president of the saffron party added.

related news

Hitting out at the Congress government in the state, he said the "rule of dacoits" has returned to the state.

The incidents of murder, loot and kidnapping have gone up in the state, while during the BJP's 15 years of governance, the dacoity menace had been wiped out from MP with the same police and administration, he claimed.

"We were able to do it with the help of the same police and administration as our intentions were honest," Chouhan said.

Referring to the number of transfers after the change in government in the state, Chouhan alleged, "The 'transfer industry' has again become active and development work has completely stopped in the state."

He also alleged that the 'Kafan Dafan' (cloth for burial) scheme that the BJP government had launched, under which Rs 5,000 were given to the poor for the purpose, has been stopped by the Kamal Nath-led government.

Chouhan urged people to vote for Modi in the coming Lok Sabha elections for a "strong government".

"The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) rule, but the 'friends of Congress' are unable to digest it. They are continuously disrespecting the Army," he said in an apparent reference to the doubts raised by opposition parties over the IAF air strike in Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Whenever terror attacks took place during the UPA rule, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh just used to say: 'We will see'."
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 09:37 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Turncoats, Former MPs Who Can Hurt SP-BSP Alliance Find Place in Congr ...

India vs Australia | More or Less Sorted For World Cup Except For One ...

No Dialogue with Pakistan Before Action on Terror Outfits, Says Sushma ...

In Pics | India vs Australia, Fifth ODI at Delhi

India vs Australia | Twitter Left Stunned As India Suffer Series Loss ...

Andhra Pradesh Elections in First Phase Only to Push Me into a Crisis: ...

Cong Fields Ex-BJP Man Nana Patole to Take on Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; ...

India vs Australia | Narain: Jadeja Puts Hand up For World Cup Inclusi ...

India, Pakistan to Hold First Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor Tomorrow

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

US college admissions scandal exposes dark side of how America's rich ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia be ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.