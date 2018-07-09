App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress calls Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement on MP cities becoming better than US' as ‘yet another joke’

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister had on Saturday said that cities in state will be better than that of US cities in the next five years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leaders have reacted to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement that cities in Madhya Pradesh will be better than those in the US, calling it 'yet another joke'.

Chouhan had on Saturday said that cities in state will be better than that of US cities in the next five years.

Congress was quick to react as the chief minister's statement went viral on social media on Sunday.

As reported by The Hindustan Times, State Congress president Kamal Nath said it was “yet another joke” while State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that Chouhan had represented Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency five times in a row but still the towns there are in shambles.

Gupta challenged Chouhan to make Vidisha 'on par with Indore, let alone any US city.'

 

“My brothers and sisters be assured that we will make Madhya Pradesh’s cities better than those in America,” he had said.

The chief minister had added that development of cities was going on in full swing and that in the next five years, cities of Madhya Pradesh would be ‘the cleanest, beautiful and advanced cities in the country’.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 07:18 pm

