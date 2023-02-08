English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Coal scam: ED detains Kolkata bizman after Rs 1 crore in cash seized

    "We have detained the businessman as he could not give appropriate answers on why he was keeping such a large amount at home. The investigation is underway," ED officer said.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST
    A three-member team of the ED searched different locations in Kolkata in connection with the case, a senior ED officer said.

    A three-member team of the ED searched different locations in Kolkata in connection with the case, a senior ED officer said.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday seized Rs 1 crore in cash and detained a businessman following searches at his office and residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge area in connection with their investigation into the coal scam, a senior officer said.

    A three-member team of the ED searched different locations in Kolkata in connection with the case, he said.

    "So far, Rs 1 crore in cash has been counted. The counting is still on and it may increase. The cash was kept hidden in different bags at the businessman's office and residence," the ED officer said.

    "We have detained the businessman as he could not give appropriate answers on why he was keeping such a large amount at home. The investigation is underway," he added.