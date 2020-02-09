App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

CM assures Adani Group of all support, invites it to invest in Odisha

The assurance was given by the chief minister when he met the Group's chairman Gautam Adani at the Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday assured all support to Adani Group which has shown interest in investing in different sectors in the state. The company has already expressed interest to invest in logistics, industrial park, new age technology and metal industries in the state.

The assurance was given by the chief minister when he met the Group's chairman Gautam Adani at the Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence here. They discussed Adani Group's investment plan in different sectors in Odisha, sources said.

Patnaik also invited Adani to the state's biennial industrial event, 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2020', scheduled to be held in November-December.

Close

The Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, has already been running an all-weather port at Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district and also started work on the LNG terminal and an LPG terminal.

related news

"CM assured all support & invited the Adani Group to the upcoming #MIO2020 Conclave," the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 08:45 am

tags #Adani Group #Naveen Patnaik

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.