App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

CM asks Centre to expedite debt restructuring package for TN sugar mills

Listing out steps needed for the beleaguered sugar sector, he flagged the restructuring of loans availed from banks and financial institutions by the sugar industry and the Sugar Development Fund loans secured by private and cooperative mills.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has urged the Centre to instruct banks to finalise the debt restructuring package soon for the sugar mills and batted for other measures, including disbursal of loans to cane farmers to revive the sugar industry in the state.

Listing out steps needed for the beleaguered sugar sector, he flagged the restructuring of loans availed from banks and financial institutions by the sugar industry and the Sugar Development Fund loans secured by private and cooperative mills.

"The banks and financial Institutions may be instructed to finalise the debt restructuring package soon," he said in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Close

The Chief Minister requested her to advise banks and institutions not to take harsh measures under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, The Securitisation Act (SARFAESI Act), or refer cases to the Debt Recovery Tribunal until steps were finalised to revive the sugar sector. Also, he wanted the Centre's sanction for additional sugar release to mills in Tamil Nadu to improve their financial liquidity.

related news

"Banks may be advised to release loans to farmers for cultivating sugarcane, even if the earlier loans have not been repaid by them. This non-repayment of loans is due to the non-payment of FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) dues by the sugar mills," he said in the letter dated 24 October and released to the press on Saturday.

To protect the livelihood of nearly four lakh farmers of Tamil Nadu, "I request your continued support and favourable orders from the government of India for reviving the Tamil Nadu sugar industry," Palaniswami said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 26, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #debt restructuring #sugar

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.