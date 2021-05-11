Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Devprayag, no casualties reported yet

"Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. Water level is on the rise here, and rescue operation is underway," MS Rawat, SHO, Devprayag, said on May 11.

Uttarakhand: Several shops and houses damaged due to a cloudburst in Tehri district's Devprayag area

Several netizens took to Twitter to share a viral video of the Tehri cloud burst.News agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as saying that several shops, an ITI building, and houses have got damaged due to the cloudburst in Tehri but no casualties have been reported yet.

MS Rawat, SHO, Devprayag, said: "The cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. The water level is on the rise here; rescue operation is underway."

Only a week ago, on May 3, another cloud burst had rocked Uttarakhand affecting Tehri, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts.