Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Devprayag, no casualties reported yet

News agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as saying that several shops and houses have got damaged due to the cloudburst in Tehri but no casualties have been reported yet.

Moneycontrol News
May 11, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST

"Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. Water level is on the rise here, and rescue operation is underway," MS Rawat, SHO, Devprayag, said on May 11.


A cloudburst was reported in Uttarakhand's Devprayag town located in Tehri Garhwal district on May 11 evening.

Several netizens took to Twitter to share a viral video of the Tehri cloud burst.

News agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as saying that several shops, an ITI building, and houses have got damaged due to the cloudburst in Tehri but no casualties have been reported yet.

MS Rawat, SHO, Devprayag, said: "The cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. The water level is on the rise here; rescue operation is underway."

Only a week ago, on May 3, another cloud burst had rocked Uttarakhand affecting Tehri, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts.  
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Natural Calamity #Uttarakhand
first published: May 11, 2021 07:13 pm

