    Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, four feared washed away

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
    Image: ANI

    At least four people were missing and a bridge across River Parvati was damaged after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said.

    State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am.

    Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports.

    A search operation is in progress, he added. Though rescue team have been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides, Mokhta said. Though rescue team have been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides, Mokhta said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #HP #India #Kullu
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 11:06 am
