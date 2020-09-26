CLAT 2020 result on October 5; checklist of items allowed in exam, COVID guidelines, and other key details you must know

CLAT 2020 result date has been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU). The result for the Common Law Admission Test 2020 examination scheduled for September 28, will be declared on October 5. NLU has released the CLAT exam schedule 2020. The counselling session will be conducted from October 9-15.

The CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT 2020 exam pattern: It will be an online, centre-based exam of 2-hour duration that will include 150 multiple-choice questions for UG and 120 questions for PG candidates. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

CLAT 2020 exam date - The exam is scheduled to be held on September 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm after which the answer key will also be released.

In the preliminary answer key, candidates can raise objections along with proof and fee, if any, till September 29 midnight, according to an Indian Express report. If the objection is accepted, it will be included in the final answer key.

CLAT 2020 final answer key will be released on October 3.

CLAT 2020 counselling session will be done based on the merit list. Candidates can choose their college and course of choice in counselling and then based on merit and choice, seats will be allotted.

To participate in the counselling session, a CLAT counselling fee payment of Rs 50,000 needs to be made before by October 6-7. This fee will be adjusted later in the fees payable to the university.

CLAT counselling and CLAT 2020 admission process will be conducted between October 9 to 15.

- Blue/Black Ball Pen.- Admit Card.- Any Photo I.D. Proof issued by the Government.- Transparent water bottle.- Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitizer (50ml).- Self-Health Declaration.

- Disability Certificate for PWD candidates.-19 pandemic

Items strictly not allowed in the CLAT exam hall - Any electronic devices such as mobiles, watches, earphones, headphones, calculators

Reach exam centre an hour before exam time- No entry will be allowed 15 minutes after exam begins- Carrying own mask, hand gloves and personal hand sanitiser (50ml) a must

- Providing a self-health declaration is mandatory

CLAT 2020 exam has been postponed multiple times. The exam was earlier slated to be held in April but got postponed for May 24 and then again until August. The exams are now scheduled for September 28.