Cipla gets DCGI nod for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Reports

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Pharmaceutical firm Cipla has received regulatory nod from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc, reports said on June 29.

According to news agency ANI, an official announcement from the government is expected shortly.

Earlier on June 29, Cipla sources confirmed that an application has been filed with India's apex drug regulatory body, seeking the permission to import the Moderna jabs for restricted emergency use.

"The company is seeking clarity and guidance on factors such as pricing, quantity and indemnity clause," the sources told CNBC TV-18.

Moderna, similar to the anti-COVID-19 jab co-developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, is an mRNA vaccine. The vaccine has demonstrated an efficacy of 90 percent against coronavirus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates)