Cipla gets DCGI nod for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Reports
An official announcement from the government is expected shortly.
June 29, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)
Pharmaceutical firm Cipla has received regulatory nod from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc, reports said on June 29.
According to news agency ANI, an official announcement from the government is expected shortly.
Earlier on June 29, Cipla sources confirmed that an application has been filed with India's apex drug regulatory body, seeking the permission to import the Moderna jabs for restricted emergency use.
"The company is seeking clarity and guidance on factors such as pricing, quantity and indemnity clause," the sources told CNBC TV-18.
Moderna, similar to the anti-COVID-19 jab co-developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, is an mRNA vaccine. The vaccine has demonstrated an efficacy of 90 percent against coronavirus. (This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates)