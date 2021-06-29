Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in India
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,93,66,601, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing the COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the COVID-19 death toll
rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days. According to the data published at 7 am, 32.90 crore cumulative vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. The number of active cases has further declined to 5,52,659, comprising 1.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.87 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 20,335 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 17,68,008 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 40,81,39,287, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 2.12 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for 22 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.74 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.
The research team is plans to study the structures of other variants of concern, including the Delta variant, in the near future. Stating that these investigations “are still under way” (Image: Shutterstock)
Andhra Pradesh has completed administration of 1.50 crore coronavirus vaccine doses, covering 1.21 crore persons in the State at least with the first dose till June 28. While it took five and a half months to achieve this (1,50,92,770 doses), the state may cover half that number in the next 31 days as per the quota of vaccines AP is due to receive from the Centre. Of the total, 1,21,18,655 got the first dose and 29,74,115 of them completed the full quota of two doses. Barring young mothers with children under the age of five years, persons in the 18-44 age group will have to wait at least till the middle of August to get the shot.
The Centre allocated 44,10,440 doses of Covishield and 9,04,300 doses of Covaxin to AP for July. Though the private hospitals are lagging way behind in inoculating people, the Centre allotted 14,70,150 doses of Covishield and 3,01,430 of Covaxin as per the new policy under which the non-government sector will get 25 per cent of the vaccines produced. "Both government and private put together, close to 71 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses are expected to AP in July. We currently have over five lakh doses in hand....," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.
Also, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are yet to deliver 16.54 lakh doses of vaccine in June, for which the state government has already paid Rs 68 crore. In July, 24,36,787 persons have to be given the second dose of Covishield and 6,88,190 Covaxin. Of the 1.33 crore persons in the 45-plus age bracket, only some 66 lakh took the first dose and 21.51 lakh of them the second dose. The balance 34 per cent has to be covered first, along with five lakh young mothers who are yet to take a jab.
"Some (vaccine) hesitancy still prevails but we are going ahead in a campaign mode to ensure that all eligible persons are inoculated," the Principal Secretary noted. Asked about the (paid) vaccination by private hospitals, the official pointed out that they were actually doing little. "So far they could administer only about three lakh doses, though they are getting the stocks.The Centre should take back the left over from such hospitals and give it to the state government so that we could make good use of the vaccine," he added.
The Principal Secretary denied that protocols were violated during the mega vaccination drive undertaken on June 20, wherein a record 13.70 lakh persons were inoculated in a day. "There has been no bypassing of procedures or violation of protocols.We have strictly followed the registration process, physical distancing and half an hour observation of the vaccinated persons.Not one adverse event was reported during the drive," Anil said. They had opened more vaccination sites and deployed a good number of personnel and accomplished the task. "Our objective was not creating records.It is only a question of effectively administering the vaccine. In fact, our vaccine wastage is nil," Anil noted.
Russia on Tuesday recorded 652 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a government tally. A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that's hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.
Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday said it would organise a COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country on June 30. The vaccination drive would be carried out at over 200 Apollo vaccination centres from 7 AM to 7 PM in 50 cities, the healthcare major said in a statement. People looking to get vaccinated can book slots using Apollo 24/7 App and select the nearest Apollo vaccination centre, it added. The healthcare major noted that it has trained over 10,000 staff in safe vaccination protocols to ensure a seamless experience at all the vaccination centres.
"This drive will enable and encourage the maximum number of people to get inoculated. Vaccination is the best defence to reduce the 3rd wave and get back to life as we know it. Apollo will focus on this relentlessly," Apollo Hospitals Group Executive Vice Chairperson Shobana Kamineni stated. The vaccination drive is part of Apollo's commitment to support the government in achieving the target of administering 500 million vaccines by July 2021, the healthcare major noted. The healthcare major said it has already administered over 21 lakh vaccine doses in the country till date and is the largest private vaccinator. Apollo has over 12,000 beds across 72 hospitals.
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has come under control in Gujarat though the threat of coronavirus remains, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on June 29, a day after the state reported less than 100 fresh cases in a day after a gap of 14 months. In a virtual address, the CM said the fight against the pandemic is still on as coronavirus is still around. Gujarat on Monday reported 96 new infections which took the cumulative caseload to 8,23,340, as per the state health department.
The state had reported 78 COVID-19 cases on April 14 last year and 127 cases a day later. On April 30 this year, when the second wave was at its peak, Gujarat recorded the highest 14,605 cases in a single day. "The second wave of coronavirus is almost under control now. As against over 14,000 daily cases getting registered during its peak, less than 100 cases emerged yesterday. However, the virus is still not eradicated and our fight against COVID-19 is still on," Rupani said while addressing the function to distribute uniforms to the students of Anganwadis.
As per a release issued by the state government, Gujarat has become the first and only state in the country to provide uniforms to the Anganwadi students. Under this initiative, 14 lakh children enrolled in 53,029 Anganwadis or child care centres across Gujarat will be given free uniforms. The state government would spend Rs 36.28 crore on this scheme which is aimed at motivating these children, the chief minister said.
Over two crore people have so far received vaccine against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, an official release quoting the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on June 29. The target to vaccinate 50 lakh people in the state till June 30 has already been achieved, it said. According to the state vaccination bulletin, 10,24,423 health care and field level workers have so far received first dose of the vaccine and 6,75,520 of them have got the second jab also. In the 18-44 age group, 86,62,002 people have so far got the first dose and 1,45,402 of them also received the second jab.
Besides, in the 45 years and above category, 82,05,234 people have received the first dose and 15,71,142 of them have taken the second dose also, the bulletin said. Thus, 2,02,83,723 people have so far administered vaccine doses in the state, it said. Meanwhile, MP's vaccination programme director Dr Santosh Shukla said there will no inoculation sessions in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, only "Covishield" vaccine doses will be administered in the state, he said.
Walmart has announced stepping up its COVID-19 support to MSMEswith the launch of a new programme called "Vriddhi Cares." The programme helps MSMEs support their family members and employees with telecare services, health advice and provides access to pandemic-related business advice and resources.
MSMEs have been receiving capacity-building support through Walmart Vriddhi since the start of the pandemic, helping them grow to new markets through Flipkart and Walmart channels and the open marketplace, Nidhi Munjal, Vice President of International Partnership Services at Walmart, said, in a release here Tuesday.
"India's MSMEs are working hard to prioritise the well being of those they care about while also navigating the unprecedented business impacts of COVID-19, Nidhi Munjal said. Vriddhi Cares is designed to provide easy access to trusted healthcare and business advice so that MSMEs are equipped to help their families, workforce and communities get through this tough time.
Walmart partner Swasti is providing free telecare services that offer remote access to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers through phone for MSMEs and their families and employees, the release said. These professionals can provide daily check-ins to monitor symptoms and offer counselling and support.
The programme further provides updated information on vaccine guidelines, home quarantine procedures and care giving in English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, it said. "Every day at Flipkart, we see the resilience and resourcefulness of Indias small business owners in action, Flipkart, Head of Marketplace, Jagjeet Harode said in the release. Launched in December 2019, Walmart Vriddhi helps MSMEs develop the business skills needed to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, Flipkart and other companies in India and around the world.
With Vriddhi e-Institutes opened in Panipat, Agra, Bengaluru, Surat, Tirupur and Kanpur so far, the program provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalized feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions, with a goal to empower 50,000 MSMEs over five years, it said.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide at least one crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to the state next month, an official said here on June 29. In a letter to the PM, Baghel informed him that 9,98,810 vaccine doses were left in the state, which will be sufficient only for three days, the official from the public relations department said.
"Despite repeated demand, sufficient stock of vaccines is not being provided to the state," the chief minister said in the letter. Baghel said Chhattisgarh has set a target of administering first dose of the vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in a month, and requested the prime minister to immediately direct the Union Health Ministry to provide one crore doses to the state in July, the official said.
The chief minister further said the inoculation drive is being carried out at a fast pace in the state where over three lakh people are currently being vaccinated every day. So far, 71 percent of frontline personnel and 70 percent of health workers have received both doses of the vaccine, while 100 percent of the frontline staff and 91 percent health workers have received the first dose, he said. Besides, nearly 80 percent of the citizens aged 45 and above have been given the first dose, while 16 percent of beneficiaries in the 18-44 age category have received the first dose, since the vaccination drive commenced for them.
Ireland's government is to decide on Tuesday whether to permit only those who are fully vaccinated to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants. Speaking to journalists before a cabinet meeting, transport minister Eamon Ryan said the government was considering a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team that would require people to "show vaccination status".
The restrictions could mean delaying Monday's planned re-opening of indoor hospitality to allow time to develop a system to manage the changes. Ireland would be one of the first places in Europe to introduce the measure. Bars, restaurants, and cafes have been closed in Ireland for much of the past 16 months, with the latest national lockdown in place since late December. Outdoor dining and drinking has been allowed since June 7. The country has the fifth highest rate of COVID-19 infections of the 31 countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control.
Sanofi will invest about 400 million euros ($476.4 million) in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The French drug giant and its British counterpart GlaxoSmithKline surprised investors and customers late last year when they announced a one-year delay to the launch of their joint COVID vaccine, based on a more conventional technology.
Sanofi has since pledged to help Pfizer and Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots in an effort to help meet the huge demand for the U.S. drugmaker's doses. Sanofi added on Tuesday that its "mRNA Center of Excellence" will bring together around 400 employees, and was expected to produce a minimum of six clinical candidates by 2025. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before", said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of R&D at Sanofi Pasteur.
"However, key areas of innovation such as thermostability and tolerability improvements will be critical to unlock the applications of mRNA in routine vaccination against a broader set of infectious diseases and across all ages," he added. The mRNA technology has proven both effective and safe so far in the vaccine response to COVID-19, including in response to the virus' variants. The latest one, the Delta variant first found in India, is spreading at a fast rate around the world, prompting governments to accelerate their vaccinations programs.
French Health Minister Oliver Veran said on Tuesday that the Delta variant represented some 20 percent of COVID cases in France. Sanofi is also working on a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate with U.S. company Translate Bio, for which it has started clinical trials. The two groups, which have been collaborating since 2018, have also started a Phase I clinical trial earlier this year evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza. Last month, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021.
That vaccine is based one of the most established technologies in vaccines - used against the human papillomavirus, hepatitis B and pertussis among other pathogens - which aims to introduce lab-made proteins into the body to prod the immune system into developing a targeted defence against the novel coronavirus.
A COVID vaccination drive has begun in Nagada village of Odisha''s Jajpur district after reports around a fortnight ago that many tribals were suffering from fever in the backward hilltop villages that had hogged headlines for a series of child malnutrition deaths in 2016. The district administration kick-started the drive in the village as a precautionary measure even as no Covid case has been detected in the tribal hamlet yet. The camp was organised at the Tala Nagada Anganwadi centre. It had set a target of vaccinating around 250 adults -- 200 in Nagada and 50 from neighbouring hamlets Tumuni and Guhiasal.
A total of 176 tribals or 70.4 per cent of the target got the first jab in a peaceful and smooth manner on Monday, of which 106 are men and the rest women, officials said. Though the residents of Nagada were initially reluctant to take the vaccine and avoided coming to the camp, they later cooperated, said Sukinda, community health centre, superintendent, Jayadev Nanda. "We persuaded them with great difficulties by convincing them that nothing harmful will happen if they take the jab. After a great effort by the medical staff, they decided to take the vaccine at the camp," Nanda said.
Desa Pradhan, 28, of Tala Nagada village was the first person to take the jab at the camp, agreeing to take the shot after much persuasion by Nanda. The official himself administered the vaccine on Pradhan, following which others agreed to go to the booth. "I was scared before taking the vaccine," Pradhan said. "However, when the doctor ''babu'' gave me assurance that he would administer the vaccine to me, I built confidence in myself and agreed to take it." Situated on a hilltop in Sukinda block, around 100 km north of Bhubaneswar, Nagada is divided into three parts -- Tala Nagada, Upara Nagada and Majhi Nagada.
Around 63 households comprising 320 people belonging to the Juanga tribe reside in the three hamlets. Juanga is one of the 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the state. After reports of fever two weeks ago, a special medical team was pressed in to conduct screening and health check-up of the inhabitants. It had collected 51 blood samples from those suffering from fever. Five children were diagnosed with malaria, while 17 were found to have viral fever. Last week, the district administration had launched an awareness programme to educate the tribals about COVID-19, the use of masks and maintaining social distance as a precautionary measure against the virus.
The latest credit push for the pandemic-hit sectors and other relief supports will have an additional 60 bps impact on the fiscal deficit, and can offer an additional liquidity window of Rs 70,000 crore to banks, says a report. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh-crore of additional credit for small businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fees as part of a credit-led package to support the pandemic-hit economy.
The package, mostly made up of government guarantees to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to the pandemic-hit sectors, totals up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore together with the previous such packages. Assuming equal distribution of the new announcement of Rs 1.10 lakh crore, with 50 per cent and 75 per cent guarantee cover and a risk weight of 100 per cent, banks may have a capital relief of around Rs 7,500 crore that can further generate credit of around Rs 70,000 crore, according to an SBI Research analysis.
The fiscal impact of latest announcements and earlier is not linear as a substantial portion of the package is contingent liabilities. Ignoring these, the immediate impact will be slightly over Rs 1.23 lakh crore which will be around 0.6 per cent of the GDP, SBI chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in the report.