Chidambaram's reply to JNU VC's appeal for calm: You are the past, you should leave JNU

After M Jagadesh Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), told students to “put the past behind” and move on, former finance minister P Chidambaram urged him to follow his own advice and step down.



The VC of JNU wants students to "put the past behind". He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 8, 2020

Taking to Twitter on January 8, the senior Congress leader wrote: “The VC of JNU wants the students to ‘put the past behind’. He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU.”

On January 5, 34 students of the premier educational institute, including student union president Aishe Ghosh, had to be admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after being attacked by a masked mob carrying rods and sticks.

Chidambaram’s comments come a day after Kumar had termed the campus violence as an “unfortunate” event. The VC had also said that violence is never the answer and that students should forget the past and move on with their lives to restore normalcy at the earliest.

He had said: “The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University.”

The VC had further said: “The registration process has restarted. Students can now register for the winter semester. Let us start afresh and put the past behind.”