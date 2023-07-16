English
    Chandrayaan-3: Coating of GSLV Mark III done at factory of Sangli entrepreneur, says Ajit Pawar

    The deputy CM, on July 15, said in a Facebook post that the coating of the GSLV Mark III rocket was done by Dazzle Dynacoates Pvt Ltd at a factory owned by Sandeep Sole in Sangli.

    PTI
    July 16, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the coating of GSLV Mark III (now known as LVM3) was done at a factory owned by an entrepreneur in Sangli, which is a matter of pride for the state.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on board an LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14. The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III, earlier referred to as GSLV Mk III) is a composite of three modules — propulsion, lander and rover (which is housed inside the lander).

    In a Facebook post, Pawar on July 15 said the coating of the GSLV Mark III rocket was done by Dazzle Dynacoates Pvt Ltd at a factory owned by Sandeep Sole in Sangli. "This is a matter of pride for the state," he said.

    The ISRO scientists on July 15 successfully performed the first orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, as per the space agency. The health of the spacecraft was "normal", ISRO said in a social media post on July 15.

    Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 kilometres and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km.

