Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre committed to bringing peace in Kashmir: Union minister

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre will not tolerate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and was committed to bringing peace in the Valley, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said today.

"We want to end this trouble forever, what is being carried out in Kashmir by separatists, terrorists or by Pakistan... The government will not tolerate (it)," the Minister of State for Home said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event here after participating in the All India Conference of Directors of Fingerprints Bureaux, Ahir said, the government will not hesitate in taking action against terrorists.

"...whoever acts against the country, we will take action against them... We will continue to give a befitting reply," he said.

"The government is committed to restore peace in Kashmir," the minister said adding, that ensuring Kashmiri people lead a normal life was important.

Asked about the shutdown call reportedly given by some outfits in the Valley, the minister said, "Whoever gives call for a bandh, be it separatists or terrorists, we will not listen to them. We will work in national interest."

The government will ensure security of Kashmiri people and also the country, he said.

On the Amarnath Yatra, Ahir said proper security would be provided to the pilgrims.

"Forces have been deployed in large numbers and new equipment is being used while surveillance has been stepped up. Union Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) has spoken on this and accordingly work is underway," he said.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 05:56 pm

