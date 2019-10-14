Census 2021: Training of 1st batch of national trainers begins

The training of the first batch of the national trainers for Census 2021 began on Monday and those undergoing the course will train 1,800 master trainers across the country, the Home Ministry said. The master trainers will impart training to 44,000 field trainers, who in turn provide training to 30 lakh supervisors and enumerators to be engaged in the massive exercise to count different aspects of India's billion plus population and run the entire process seamlessly.

The training for the first batch of the national trainers for the census commenced at National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA), Greater Noida, with Additional Registrar General of Census Operations Sanjay inaugurating the interactive training session, a home ministry statement said.

The training will continue from October 14 to October 25.

The 2021 Census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from the traditional pen and paper.

The census will have its reference date as March 1, 2021, but for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it will be October 1, 2020.

The census is the primary source of data collection from every section of the society and continuing this decennial activity, the 16th Indian census is to be taken in 2021.

The training is a very important aspect of conducting census successfully by ensuring seamless execution of Census 2021 in the field, the statement said.

At the apex level there will be 100 national trainers. The training of national trainers is scheduled from 3rd to 5th week of October, 2019. The national trainers are being trained on both Census and Trainer Development Skills (TDS) to further impart training to the next level, that is, master trainers.

About 1,800 master trainers will be deployed for Census 2021 and they will impart training to the field trainers.

The training of these master trainers will be held in 20 centres across the country in November-December 2019 and they will then train the field trainers.

About 44,000 field trainers would be trained to provide training to the field functionaries, i.e., the enumerators and the supervisors.