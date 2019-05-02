CBSE declares Class 12 results: Here's how you can check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 results on May 2.

The Class 12 exam began on February 16, earlier than previous years. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.

The results, which are usually announced by the third week of May, has also been announced earlier than scheduled. Students, who appeared in the examination, can check their results on the official website of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in

Steps to check the CBSE Class 12 result:

> Open the results portal of the CBSE Board - cbseresults.nic.in

> Click on the link “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2019”

> It will redirect to a new window. Fill in Roll Number, School Number, Centre Number and Admit Card ID (as mentioned on the admit card)

> Hit “Submit”. Your result will be shown on the screen.

> You can also download it or take a printout of the same for further reference.