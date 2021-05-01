CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021. Check details here

Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the marking policy for the cancelled Class 10th board exams 2021 on May 1. The board exams were cancelled last month by the CBSE in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The central education board has said that the results of the 2021 Class 10 board exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion that will be developed by the board.

Class 10th board exams candidates who are not satisfied with the marks allocated to them will get the chance to appear in an examination as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the same.

A CBSE notification released on May 1 listed the procedure that must be followed while assessing Class 10th CBSE students:

Students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject.

Related stories CBSE Board Exam 2021 to be held between May 4 and June 10

As per the board’s policy, 20 marks are reserved for internal assessments and the remaining 80 marks are for year-end CBSE board exams.

While internal assessments have been done by most schools and uploaded on the CBSE portal as per existing policy, the assessment of the remaining 80 marks will also have to done by the respective schools this time, as 2021 board exams stand cancelled.

For final results, each school will have to constitute a Result Committee that will consist of the Principal and seven teachers – five from Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and two languages, along with two teachers from neighbouring schools.

For the remaining 80 marks, students will be assessed by the Result Committee based on their performance in various tests conducted by the school throughout the year.

Weightage to each exam will be given as follows: Pre-boards (40 marks), unit tests (10 marks), and half-yearly/ mid-terms (30 marks). If a school has conducted more than one exam in each category, the Result Committee may fix the weightage to be given to each test within the category, subject to overall maximum marks for that category.

The marks will have to be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10th boards.

For further information on how the CBSE 10th boards 2021 will be assessed, students can visit the official CBSE website at www.cbse.gov.in.