CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, to confront him with Indrani and Peter

The CBI has taken Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, to Mumbai for further questioning in the INX Media case, an official said.

Karti may be brought face-to-face with former media barons Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.

Indrani’s confessional statement in the case had led to Karti’s arrest on February 28. He was sent to five-day CBI custody on March 1.

Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007, when it was run by Peter and Indrani.