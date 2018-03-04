App
Mar 04, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, to confront him with Indrani and Peter

Karti may be brought face-to-face with former media barons Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The CBI has taken Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, to Mumbai for further questioning in the INX Media case, an official said.

Karti may be brought face-to-face with former media barons Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.

Indrani’s confessional statement in the case had led to Karti’s arrest on February 28. He was sent to five-day CBI custody on March 1.

Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007, when it was run by Peter and Indrani.

tags #CBI #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Indrani Mukerjea #INX media case #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram

