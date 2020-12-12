PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 17, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBI clarifies mystery behind ‘missing’ 103 kg gold, after HC orders probe

After the discrepancy between the quantity (of gold seized) mentioned in the search memo and as per weight came to notice, the CBI ordered an internal inquiry to look into the role of its officials, if any.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 09:20 PM IST
CBI said it had searched the building of Surana Corporation Limited in Chennai in 2012 and prepared a search list that mentioned 400.47 kg gold was inventoried and kept in safe, vaults of Surana

CBI said it had searched the building of Surana Corporation Limited in Chennai in 2012 and prepared a search list that mentioned 400.47 kg gold was inventoried and kept in safe, vaults of Surana


After the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID police to investigate how 103 kilos of gold seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation went missing, the investigating agency offered an explanation for the “discrepancy” in numbers.

CBI said it had searched the building of Surana Corporation Limited in Chennai in 2012 and prepared a search list that mentioned 400.47 kg gold was inventoried and kept in safe, vaults of Surana. It was sealed in the presence of independent witnesses and the MD of Surana Corporation and its officials.

Madras HC orders police to investigate 103 kg gold missing from CBI custody


News agency ANI quoted the agency as saying: “As per directions of High Court vaults were opened in presence of official liquidator, officials belonging to six banks and independent witnesses to hand over gold to lender banks of Surana Corporation. Seals affixed on vaults were intact. However, gold weighed only 296.66 kgs.”

After the discrepancy between the quantity mentioned in the search memo and as per weight came to notice, the CBI ordered an internal inquiry to look into the role of its officials, if any. It has since been clarified that the “inventoried gold was kept in premises of Surana only under seal”.

The CBI has also claimed that the gold bars were weighed together during the seizure, but was weighed individually while handing over to the liquidator appointed for a settlement of debts between Surana and SBI. Which is why it appeared as though gold worth crores had gone missing, the agency explained.
The case dates back to 2012, when CBI officials had seized 400.47 kgs of gold in the form of bars and ornaments while probing the dealings of officials of the Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) in Chennai. MMTC had allegedly favoured Surana Corporation.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) #Surana Corporation
first published: Dec 12, 2020 08:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.