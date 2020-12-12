PlusFinancial Times
Madras HC orders police to investigate 103 kg gold missing from CBI custody

The CBI's Special Public Prosecutor said the agency's prestige would be affected if the local police investigated the case.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 03:08 PM IST

The Madras High Court on December 11 asked the Tamil Nadu Police to investigate the disappearance of 103 kg gold (amounting to over Rs 43 crore) from the custody of the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI).

Justice PN Prakash rejected the CBI's request to direct the CBI of the neighbouring state or the National Investigating Agency  (NIA) to conduct the investigation, instead of the local police, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

The CBI's Special Public Prosecutor said the agency's prestige would be affected if the local  police investigated the case, the report said.

"All policemen have to be trusted and it does not lie in the mouth of one to say that the CBI have special horns, whereas, the local police have only a tail...It may be an Agni Pariksha for the CBI, but, that cannot be helped. If their hands are clean, like Sita, they may come out brighter, if not they would have to face the music" Justice Prakash said, as quoted by the website.

The CBI had seized the gold during an investigation into officials of Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) in Chennai, who had allegedly shown undue favour to Surana Corporation.

In the case that dates back to 2012, the CBI had seized 400.47 kgs of gold in the form of bars and ornaments, and had kept them at vaults in Surana's office in Chennai.
TAGS: #CBI #Gold #India #Tamil Nadu
first published: Dec 12, 2020 02:37 pm

