Jun 01, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates: Cabinet approves hike in MSP for 14 crops, says Prakash Javadekar
This is the Cabinet's first meeting since the government entered its second year of office.
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the media about the decisions made at today's meeting of the Cabinet.
The announcements focused on measures for micro, small and enterprises (MSMEs), farmers and street vendors. This is the Cabinet's first meeting since the government entered its second year of office.The meeting comes a day after the Centre announced staggered lifting of the nationwide lockdown.
Cabinet approves hike in MSP for 14 crops
Cabinet approves revision in definition of MSMEs
Cabinet approves equity scheme for MSMEs
Union Cabinet clears new definition of MSMEs, limit raised to Rs 250 crore
Businesses with an investment of less than Rs 10 crore and turnover less than Rs. 50 crore will now be classified as small enterprises
Here are some key takeaways from the Cabinet briefing:
- Revision in the definition of MSMEs approved.
- Rs 50,000 crore equity investment assistance for MSMEs
- Cabinet clears a credit scheme for street vendors.
- Hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops by 50-83 percent over cost, was approved by the Cabinet.
- Distressed assets fund - Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt scheme for MSMEs.
Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates | Scheme for street vendors is called PM SVANIDHI.
Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates | Farmers will get time till August 31 to repay their loans, and those who clear their dues can avail loans at a 4 percent interest rate, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
The Union Cabinet on June 1 approved the setting up of a Rs 50,000 crore fund for MSMEs.
The proposed fund of funds will encourage private sector investments in the MSME sector. The actual investments may be even higher.
Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates | Norms for loans to farmers under Kisan credit card scheme have been eased.
Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates | Cabinet approves hike in minimum support price (MSP) for 14 crops. Farmers will get 50-83 percent more than the cost for kharif crops.
Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates | Credit scheme for street vendors approved. 5 million vendors are expected to benefit from the scheme, Javedkar said.