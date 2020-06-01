Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates: Cabinet approves hike in MSP for 14 crops, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the media about the decisions made at today's meeting of the Cabinet.

The announcements focused on measures for micro, small and enterprises (MSMEs), farmers and street vendors. This is the Cabinet's first meeting since the government entered its second year of office.

The meeting comes a day after the Centre announced staggered lifting of the nationwide lockdown.