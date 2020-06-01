App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 01, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates: Cabinet approves hike in MSP for 14 crops, says Prakash Javadekar

This is the Cabinet's first meeting since the government entered its second year of office.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the media about the decisions made at today's meeting of the Cabinet.

The announcements focused on measures for micro, small and enterprises (MSMEs), farmers and street vendors. This is the Cabinet's first meeting since the government entered its second year of office.

The meeting comes a day after the Centre announced staggered lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

highlights

  • June 01, 2020 03:48 PM IST

    Watch the briefing here

  • June 01, 2020 04:59 PM IST

    The Cabinet briefing has ended. 

  • June 01, 2020 04:46 PM IST

    Here are some key takeaways from the Cabinet briefing:  

    - Revision in the definition of MSMEs approved.

    - Rs 50,000 crore equity investment assistance for MSMEs 

    - Cabinet clears a credit scheme for street vendors.

    - Hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops by 50-83 percent over cost, was approved by the Cabinet.

    - Distressed assets fund - Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt scheme for MSMEs.

    Read the full story here

  • June 01, 2020 04:42 PM IST

    Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates | Scheme for street vendors is called PM SVANIDHI. 

  • June 01, 2020 04:40 PM IST

    Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates | Farmers will get time till August 31 to repay their loans, and those who clear their dues can avail loans at a 4 percent interest rate, said Agriculture Minister ​Narendra Singh Tomar.

  • June 01, 2020 04:37 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet on June 1 approved the setting up of a Rs 50,000 crore fund for MSMEs.

    The proposed fund of funds will encourage private sector investments in the MSME sector. The actual investments may be even higher.

    Read the full story here

  • June 01, 2020 04:31 PM IST

    Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates | Norms for loans to farmers under Kisan credit card scheme have been eased.

  • June 01, 2020 04:21 PM IST

    Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates | Cabinet approves hike in minimum support price (MSP) for 14 crops. Farmers will get 50-83 percent more than the cost for kharif crops.

  • June 01, 2020 04:17 PM IST

    Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates | Credit scheme for street vendors approved. 5 million vendors are expected to benefit from the scheme, Javedkar said. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.