App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves repayment date extension of short-term loans for agricultural activities

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting today will bring about a "transformative change".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Union Cabinet on June 1 cleared and announced a number of steps to ease the burden on farmers and the agricultural sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

These decisions were announced at a briefing following a Union Cabinet meeting — the first after the Narendra Modi government completed one year of its second term in office.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting today will bring about a "transformative change".

Close

Here are the key decisions announced by the Cabinet regarding the farm sector:

related news

> The Cabinet approved a hike in the minimum support prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops by 50-83 percent over cost.

> Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the revised MSP rate for Paddy is now at Rs 1,868 per quintal, Jowar at Rs 2,620/quintal and Bajra at Rs 2,150/quintal. There would be a 50 percent increase in Ragi, Moong, Groundnut, Soyabean, Til and Cotton for the year 2020-21.

> Tomar also announced that the government was extending crop loan interest benefits for farmers till August 31.

> The Cabinet also approved extension of repayment date for short-term loans for agriculture and allied activities by banks, which have become due or shall become due between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

Also read: MSP hike, equity scheme for MSMEs and more: Key takeaways from Cabinet briefing

The Centre also announced other decisions, especially regarding Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This included approving revision in the definition of MSMEs, cleared equity infusion for such enterprises through a Fund of Funds and a subordinate debt scheme.

The Union Cabinet also cleared a credit scheme for street vendors.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #agriculture #Cabinet #Current Affairs #Economy #farmers #India #policy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.